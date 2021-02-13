EVELETH — The Lumberjacks got two goals from Brayden Tymen to lead Cloquet-Esko-Carlton past the Golden Bears Saturday, 4-2.
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East, meanwhile, was paced by tallies from Brett Okland in the second and Blake Zadnikar in the third.
Tymen started out the scoring at 3:34 to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage and Jaxton Ochis lit the lamp at 4:54 to extend the lead to 2-0.
C-E-C’s Travis Berg added a power play goal just 23 seconds into the second period, but the Bears answered back at 7:27 to make it 3-1 after two periods of play.
The Lumberjacks (5-5) made it a three-goal lead at 4-1 when Tymen struck again early in the third. Blake Zadnikar closed out the scoring for the Bears at 6:12 with Brandon Lind getting the helper.
Further statistics were not reported to the Mesabi Tribune before this edition went to press.
E-G/ME (2-3-3) hosts Proctor Monday at 7 p.m. and plays at C-E-C on Thursday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Virginia 62
Two Harbors 16
At Virginia, Lexiss Trygg led all scorers with 22 points as the Blue Devils cruised past visiting Two Harbors Saturday at the Roosevelt Gymnasium.
Virginia was also paced by Rian Aune with 11 points and Anna Fink with eight.
Karly Holm was the top scorer for Two Harbors (3-2) with eight points.
VHS (7-2) hosts Eveleth-Gilbert Monday at 6:15 p.m.
Two Harbors 11 5 — 16
Virginia 34 28 — 62
TH: Karly Holm 8, Rachel Bang 3, Emma Leach 2, Rosie Crookshank 1, Isabel Schottenbauer 2. 3-pointers: Holm 2, Ban 1. Free throws: 1-6. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
VHS: Anna Fink 8, Rian Aune 11, Chance Colbert 3, Emma Lamppa 4, Lexiss Trygg 22, Lexi Lamppa 1, Macy Westby 3, Kelsey Squires 6, Sophie Christofferson 2, Janie Potts 2. 3-pointers: Fink 1, Aune 2, Colbert 1, Westby 1, Squires 2. Free throws: 5-7. Total fouls: 10. Foued out: None.
