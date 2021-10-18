VIRGINIA — Players from all across Section 7A came together in Virginia Monday for the opening two rounds of the Section 7A Individual Tennis Tournament.
With the final two rounds of play set for today, both Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia are well represented amongst the final four singles players and last four doubles pairings.
In singles, top overall seed and E-G junior Lydia Delich cruised through her opening pair of matches to reach the final four. In her opening match, she defeated Pierz’s Rylee Kaspner 6-0, 6-0.
Later, in the quarterfinals, she took on the No. 8 seed in the tournament, Sydney Roberts from Crosby-Ironton. Delich had little issue once again, defeating Roberts 6-0, 6-0 to advance to Day 2.
Bears head coach Jessica Kralich said Delich played strong in her first two matches and looks to be playing at the level of a top-seeded player.
“She walked through those first two matches,” Kralich said. “Which is what we expected from her today. She’s such a solid player and I think she’s excited to come in tomorrow and push through and make it to that final round.”
Delich will take on Virginia’s Anna Fink today in the semifinals. Fink was the fifth seed overall and opened up play with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Mora’s Sofie Peterson.
In the quarterfinals, Fink took on the fourth seed in Pine City’s Brooke Boland. Fink came ready to play and took over the match, downing Boland 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the final four. Virginia head coach Kortney Rosati said Fink looks prepared to keep playing and hit hard, no matter who she takes the court with.
“I think she’s just really happy with how she did today,” Rosati said. “She has some nerves taking on Lydia tomorrow but it’s good nerves. I think she knows it’ll be tough but she likes to play tough and I think she’ll be ready for the challenge.”
Today’s other singles semifinal match will feature No. 2 Ella Sell from Pine City taking on No. 3 Meredith Boettcher from Duluth Marshall.
In other singles action, Virginia’s Paige Maki was the No. 13 seed and fell in the opening round to Boland, 6-0, 6-2. E-G’s Ayla Troutwine was the No. 15 seed and lost to Sell in the opening round, 6-1, 6-0.
Two teams from Eveleth-Gilbert and one from Virginia made their way into today’s doubles semifinals. Seeded third, the Blue Devil tandem of Ava Fink and Ella Lamppa took on the No. 14 team of Maddie Andrea and Kenna Otte in their opening round match, winning 61-, 6-3 to move to the quarterfinals.
They then took on Ella Lewandowski and Monica Stokman, the No. 6 team from Crosby-Ironton. Fink and Lamppa made short work of the Ranger pair, moving on to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win. With Fink typically a singles player and Lamppa playing both singles and doubles, Rosati said the partnership between the two came naturally despite not normally playing together.
“It’s been something they’ve wanted to do all season. They had an idea from the start they wanted to play together and they’re both super strong singles players. Ella has been playing both so she’s versatile and Ava, being our top player, will do great wherever we put her so putting them together to make a great team made sense.”
Fink and Lamppa will open play today with Mylee Young and Julia Lindseth from Eveleth-Gilbert.
Earning the No. 4 seed, the E-G pairing of Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette had a solid day from start to finish. They opened play with the No. 13 team of Anna Koski and Grace Strandberg from Duluth Marshall, defeating them 6-0, 6-2.
In the quarterfinals, they faced off with the 12th-seeded team, Ria Edberg and Emma Anderson from Mora. Torrel and Beaudette again cruised in their match, winning 6-2, 6-0. Having little issue through two matches, Kralich believes Torrel and Beaudette have what it takes to punch a ticket to state.
“I saw a lot of good things coming from today,” Kralich said. “I think they can keep pushing forward for us. If they come in tomorrow the way they did today, I think they can bust through two more matches no problem.”
Torrel and Beaudette will open play today against Addison Sell and Allison Unverzagt, the top seeded team from Pine City.
The other E-G duo advancing to today’s semifinal was the No. 7 seed in Mylee Young and Julia Lindseth. The E-G tandem had a long day, making their way through two three-set matches to stay alive for today.
In their opener, the pair faced off with the No. 10 seed from Duluth Marshall, Emily Etter and Reese Orn. Young and Lindseth dropped the first set 7-5 and needed to take the second to stay alive. Winning the second 6-4, the pair advanced to the quarters after taking the third and final set again by a score of 6-4.
In their quarterfinal match, the pair took on the No. 2 team of Ada Krueger and Parker Ennis from Mora. Lindseth and Young were solid in the opening set, taking it 6-3 to move just one set away from the semifinals.
The tides changed in the second, however, with Krueger and Ennis turning things around 6-1 to send the match to a third and final set. In the end, Young and Lindseth came together as a team and won 6-2, upsetting the second seed to move into today’s semis.
“They had two really difficult matches today,” Kralich said of Young and Lindseth. “But they really put it together and rose above. It was so awesome to see. They haven’t played doubles together before so they had to find their chemistry out there on the court. They figured out how to work together and I’m glad they could push through the tough matches and stay alive.”
With both of E-G’s doubles pairings still in, Kralich is pleased with their play today and again mentioned her team’s chemistry with neither duos playing doubles together in normal match play.
“I think our team as a whole just has a lot of chemistry so putting them with someone else isn’t out of the ordinary. They just have to learn to adapt to one another and I think our girls are doing that just fine today.”
In other doubles action, the No. 8 team from Virginia in Abby Kramer and Mariele Paulsen opened play with Ellen Silgen and Isabelle Vignieri from Crosby-Ironton. Needing three sets, the pair of Virginia seniors won the 8 vs. 9 matchup 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-3 to move on to the quarterfinals.
In the quarters, they faced off with the top-seeded Sell and Unverzagt. The Pine City pairing ultimately eliminated the Virginia duo in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.
Matches today are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. in Virginia. The top two singles players and top two doubles pairings will advance to the state tournament. If necessary, matches between the loser of the championship match and the winner of the third-place match will take place in order to determine a “true second.”
