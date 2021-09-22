EVELETH — For one final time, the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis teams will meet in the regular season as the final chapter of a storied rivalry is set to be written today at 4 p.m. in Eveleth.
The Golden Bears hold a 1-0 advantage over the Blue Devils after defeating them 4-3 last Tuesday. Coming away with a win over Virginia, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jessica Kralich says her team is confident but also feeling a bit of pressure heading into today’s rematch.
“The girls are really excited with where we’re at this year,” Kralich said. “The way they’ve been playing and how they’ve come together as a team has been great and I feel like each win and each point gives us a little bit more confidence.
“Virginia is always a tough one. I think we’re going in a bit nervous. It could go either way but I think our girls have a little bit of an edge after winning the first match. There’s some pressure there but sometimes we play better under pressure.”
On the flipside, Blue Devils head coach Kortney Rosati says her team has been putting in time on the practice courts to prepare for today’s rematch and that the overall mood of the team has been high since the last meeting.
“It’s been going really well,” Rosati said. “I think the girls are really excited to see Eveleth again. They’ve been in a really good mindset of getting better and working on their weaknesses in their game. The whole feel of the team has been up and exciting. It’s been really positive and I think the girls are ready to come out and fight in another tough match.”
Both coaches agree that nearly every point in the match is up for grabs. For Virginia, Rosati says it could come down to which team makes the best small improvements and adjustments.
“We’ve been working on every point on specific things. I know every girl that goes onto those courts is going to bring their A-game. If they fall behind, they’ll have to pick themselves back up and work to get back into the game. I don’t expect anyone to give up and quit once they’re out there.”
The Bears were bolstered by the top of their lineup in the first meeting between the two teams. E-G grabbed wins at first, second and third singles along with first doubles to take the match. Hoping to put some distance between the two teams, Kralich fully believes the players further down the lineup are just as capable of winning their matches.
“All of those matches were so close and I was so proud of how every girl played coming out of that match. The coaching staff made sure to let them know that they have what it takes to win these important matches. They just need to put a little more into it and they can pull through.”
While still a rivalry, the two teams have spent quite a bit of time forming bonds and friendships in preparation for next season when they become one program. As former players — Kralich from Virginia and Rosati from Eveleth-Gilbert — both coaches know how meaningful the rivalry has been but also the great strides they’re set to make in the future.
“There’s so many emotions that go with these two teams,” Kralich said. “It’s very exciting to think about what’s coming in the future for us but it’s also great to see these girls get ready to play against each other one more time. They already feel like one team in some aspects but they both know when it comes down to playing each other, they can’t be friends until after the match.”
“It’s nerve racking and bittersweet,” Rosati said. “The girls have become so close with each other and we’ve spent time hanging out and going to tournaments together. Seeing the friendships build has been great but the rivalry is still very intense when they step on the court. I I think it’s going to be an emotional match no matter what the score ends up being.”
With both teams moving in a positive direction as the postseason draws closer, the chances for a postseason matchup between the two squads are high. The chips will have to fall a certain way for that to happen, but both programs would welcome another opportunity to play each other with the stakes even higher.
“It’s a strong possibility we could see them again,” Rosati said. “Win or lose tomorrow, I think both teams see that potential for another matchup in the playoffs and it’s very exciting to think about. This final regular season matchup means a lot and I’m sure doing it again in the playoffs would be even better.”
“Both teams look very talented this year so we could definitely see each other again in the section tournament,” Kralich said. “We’ll obviously support Virginia if they make it further than us but I know how badly my girls want it and it would be great to see Eveleth-Gilbert play for a chance to go to state.”
---
Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert will do battle today at 4 p.m. at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School courts. The match will be moved to Virginia’s indoor facilities if needed due to weather.
