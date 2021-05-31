EVELETH -- The Eveleth-Gilbert softball team got their playoff push started on the right foot Monday as the No. 3 Golden Bears downed No. 6 Two Harbors 14-0 in five innings.
Sophomore pitcher Lydia Delich went all five innings for the Golden Bears, throwing a two-hitter while striking out seven.
The Bears lineup was solid all the way down, with E-G scoring one in the first and five in the third before going off for eight in the bottom of the fourth to seal things up. The Bears first run was scored by Anna Westby, who first reached on a walk before stealing her way to third. Westby then made her way home on a wild pitch to put the Bears up 1-0.
Eveleth-Gilbert got hot in the home half of the third inning, batting all the way through their lineup and then some to take a firm hold over the Agates.
Anna Westby led off with a double to left-center field just before Lauren Lautiger walked to put runners on one and two. The pair each stole a base and then were driven home by a double from Delich to put E-G up 3-0. Afton Roberts quickly followed that up with a double to left to score Delich.
Thompson moved to third on a fielder’s choice and runners were put on the corners after Two Harbors starter Rachel Boppi walked Brooke Thyen. Thyen stole her way to second with Emily Kemp now at the plate. Kemp then singled to bring home Thompson, putting the Bears up 5-0.
Kemp moved to second on a fielder’s choice and with two more runners in scoring position again, the Bears plated one more with Joey Westby singling to shallow left field, scoring Thyen. After three innings, the score stood 6-0 in favor of Eveleth-Gilbert.
Eveleth-Gilbert made sure to finish the game quickly, adding in eight more runs in the fourth inning. Delich led things off with a double to deep center field. One out later, her courtesy runner Alex Flannigan moved to third on a double from Thompson. Boppi then walked Thyen again to load up the bases.
Kemp then reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring one run with the Agates opting to throw out Thompson at third. Anna Beaudette at the plate, Thyen stole her way to third and then was driven home on a hard hit ball from Beaudette to the Agates shortstop, putting Eveleth-Gilbert up 8-0.
The runs continued to pour in with Joey Westby driving one home on a single up the middle and Anna Westby scoring one on a single to right.
Lautiger then singled right above second base where the infield meets the outfield to score one more. Delich kept the offense going with a two-RBI triple to right-center field. Eveleth-Gilbert capped things off with some active base running as Flannigan (running for Delich again) quickly came home on a wild pitch.
The Agates couldn’t muster any offense in response in the top of the fifth, giving the Bears the win and advancing them in the playoffs, 14-0.
After the game, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Paula Dundas said the opener was a good start for her squad in their playoff journey.
“I think there were a lot of really good things tonight,” Dundas said. “Defensively, we played well. Lydia pitched well. We hit the ball hard. We’ve got to clean up some of those baserunning mistakes but that was a show of our inexperience tonight.
“It’s playoffs. We’re excited. Everybody’s ready to go. Now we’re going to come back Thursday ready to play because whoever you play next is going to be a good team.”
Despite having some mistakes to clean up on the bags, Dundas acknowledged that it was a good position to be in, scoring 14 runs with the bats staying hot all game long.
“That comes to swinging at good pitches and hitting the ball hard. Realistically, Two Harbors didn’t make that many mistakes. We just hit the ball hard. That’s good to see going forward.”
With Delich pitching a two-hitter, the sophomore appears to be in good form heading into the most important games of the season. Dundas says that the entire squad behind her is looking just as strong.
“She’s throwing the best she’s thrown all season so far. But I think that goes for everybody. We figured out our lineup that works for us, our hitters. And it’s not just the nine girls on the field.
“All around, everybody who’s with us is at the top of their game right now. The girls not in the game are lifting the girls up from the dugout and contributing all around. On the field, everybody’s playing some of their best softball.”
With the playoffs now switching to a double elimination format, the days could get long going forward as temperatures start to rise across the Iron Range. Unable to control external factors such as the weather, Dundas wants to make sure her girls can control for every variable they can as the games get tougher.
“We live in Minnesota. It could be 90 degrees on Thursday or it could be 30. I think they just need to come back and get ready to practice hard. We need to work on the things that we can control for. We can’t replicate heat. We fix the things we can fix and work on the things that we can work on. We have to go in knowing we can do everything we can to prepare. We have to know we’ve done everything we can do on our side and then go out and execute between the lines.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will continue on in their playoff push Thursday, when they take on No. 2 Moose Lake/Willow River at 11 a.m. in Grand Rapids. The Bears will play again following that game.
