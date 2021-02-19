Bears boys and girls puck both fall on road

CLOQUET — The Golden Bears scored goals in the second and third periods, but it wasn’t enough as the Lumberjacks came away with an 8-2 victory.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton got out to a 3-0 first period lead before Brandon Lind netted the first Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East goal (unassisted) at 4:53 of the second.
The Lumberjacks scored the next four goals to go up 7-1.
The Golden Bears got on the board again at 13:57 of the third when Blake Zadnikar put the puck in the net on a power play. Lind assisted on the goal.
E-G/ME goalie Ty Jacobsen made 34 saves on 42 shots, while C-E-C’s Zach Tyman turned aside 19 of 21 shots on goal.
The Bears (3-4-3) host International Falls on Tuesday.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Superior 4,
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 3, OT
At Superior, the Spartans and Eveleth-Gilbert Area skated to a 3-3 tie before the home team dented the mesh in the extra session to pick up a 4-3 victory.
No further details were reported to the Mesabi Tribune.
E-G (7-3) plays at Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.