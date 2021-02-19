Bears boys and girls puck both fall on road

CLOQUET — The Golden Bears scored goals in the second and third periods, but it wasn’t enough as the Lumberjacks came away with an 8-2 victory.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton got out to a 3-0 first period lead before Brandon Lind netted the first Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East goal (unassisted) at 4:53 of the second.

The Lumberjacks scored the next four goals to go up 7-1.

The Golden Bears got on the board again at 13:57 of the third when Blake Zadnikar put the puck in the net on a power play. Lind assisted on the goal.

E-G/ME goalie Ty Jacobsen made 34 saves on 42 shots, while C-E-C’s Zach Tyman turned aside 19 of 21 shots on goal.

The Bears (3-4-3) host International Falls on Tuesday.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

Superior 4,

Eveleth-Gilbert Area 3, OT

At Superior, the Spartans and Eveleth-Gilbert Area skated to a 3-3 tie before the home team dented the mesh in the extra session to pick up a 4-3 victory.

No further details were reported to the Mesabi Tribune.

E-G (7-3) plays at Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday.

