Bears are smart, tough, ready

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ swimming team is smart, tough and ready to go for the 2020 season, according to head coach Perry Brown.
The sixth-year head coach said this year’s slightly larger Bears team is looking forward to a great season, despite the coronavirus limiting competitions to duals and putting section and state meets in doubt.
Brown said his girls are adapting well to the situation and are “down to business as usual.’’
“Working hard, this tight-knit group is ready to do what it takes to make the Golden Bears successful.’’
The Golden Bears are coming off a good season, where they went 5-5 in duals, placed fourth of 11 teams at the Section 7A Meet and qualified four swimmers for the State Meet.
Seniors Elli Jankila and Amara Carey are the team’s returning state participants. Jankila competed in the 50 freestyle, while Carey was part of E-G’s 200 freestyle relay unit with Carly George, Mollie Albrecht and Jankile. Albrecht also swam in the 100 freestyle. George and Albrecht have since graduated.
Brown said he was sorry to lose two All-Section, state qualifiers like George and Albrecht.
“They will be missed, but they have passed the torch and with it an attitude and work ethic that is showing itself in practice already. Several girls are eager to step up and fill space left by these graduated Golden Bears.’’
Jankila, who is one of those, returns after a strong junior year. Securing an automatic state qualifying time in the 50 freestyle last year, she is looking to increase that to another qualifying time in the 100 freestyle this season, he stated.
“Her lead off in last year’s state qualifying 200 freestyle relay was key to its success and will be a large part of our competitive freestyle relays this year.’’
“Amara Carey is also returning from a successful junior season as one of our best all-round swimmers. As a member of the state qualifying 200 freestyle relay last year, her time drop at the critical time of year was key in pushing the relay to the state meet. Amara also swims the IM, the breaststroke and now perhaps the 100 fly this season.’’
A number of younger swimmers are ready to step up, as well.
“Last season’s Golden Bear Section 7A medley relay is still intact with Maggie Koskela, Ellie Robillard, Tayler Harju and Anna Heinonen returning this year from their freshman season. With no juniors on our roster, but an outstanding group of six 10th-graders, these seasoned sophomores will need to fill in the gaps left by graduation, to ensure Golden Bear success. They won’t be doing it alone though, because they will be getting plenty of help from classmates Avah Kraushaar and Abygail Roush backing them up. Both Aby and Avah were interchangeable in the very successful 9th grade relay last year and will be again this season.’’
Brown added that “two new freshmen contributors from last year, Ellie Bjorge and Mia Stark, are ready, willing and able to step in where needed and their solid talents will be excellent contributions to the 2020 season success of the Golden Bears.’’
The roster is deep, too, with eighth graders Maggie Gripp and Maggie Kraushaar working hard in the early season practices, hoping to carve out a spot in the Golden Bears lineup, the coach said.
“I think their work is going to pay off big for the whole team.’’
The team is a bit bigger this season, but the small team size over the last couple years is starting to become an asset.
“Experience is the best teacher and hard to get in ‘practice’. These girls have all been down these lanes before. They are smart and tough and ready to go — like most Bears.’’
As far as who the section favorite is this year, Brown said his favorite “would be the person or persons who comes up with a workable solution to having a section/state meet. After that, Mesabi East, Hibbing.’’
The Golden Bears are set to start the season Tuesday at North Shore.
