Bears aim high ahead of new season

EVELETH — Beth Bittmann and the Golden Bears volleyball team have their sights set high heading into the new 2020-21 fall season.
Bittmann believes her athletic team can compete for the section title in this shortened season, which was recently moved back to the fall by the Minnesota State High School League.
I 100% believe we have the potential to be in the top couple in the section. That’s our goal.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert just started varsity practice on Monday and are being led by quite a few players that were successful on junior varsity last year and also saw a lot of varsity court time in 2019-20, “hopefully to get them prepared for this year.’’
Senior setter Maggie Landwer, senior Ava Thompson, senior middle hitter Afton Roberts and Caydn Krmpotich are leading the way so far for the Bears.
“She’s very agile and quick,’’ Bittmann said of Landwer. “She’s kind of our leader out there on the court.’’
For Thompson, “she’ll be seeing a lot net time this year.’’
And “Afton (Roberts) is one of our most athletic players out on the court. She can play front row and she can play a good back row. She probably won’t step off the court very much,’’ the coach said. “She’s a quiet leader. She leads by example.’’
Setter Krmpotich will also line up as a utility player for E-G. “Sometimes we’ll need her as a setter. Sometimes we’ll use her as a hitter.’’
A number of other players will have prominent roles, as well.
Junior Joey Westby is “going to see a lot of playing time. She’s one of those kids that’s just naturally athletic. Front row or back row, it doesn’t matter where you put her,’’ Bittmann said.
Junior McKendrick “Deuce’’ Landwer played libero for the Golden Bears last season. “She is so quick in that back row. She digs up a lot of hits that most kids would never even think to get their hand on.’’ With that being said, Bittmann is not sure if “Deuce’’ will be used as a libero or an all-around player.
Jennie Krause and Lauren Lautigar both return as juniors, as do Brooke Thyen and Emily Kemp.
The coach said, “Brooke will see a lot of net time again’’ due to her athleticism. Kemp, meanwhile, “was probably our strongest middle hitter last year. She was one of the leaders in the conference in kills per game. She is looking really good in practice.’’ Lautigar was also a sophomore setter last year, and she is being looked to as a leader on the court.
Setting will definitely be a strong point for the Golden Bears in 2020-21.
“We have three very capable setters between Lauren Lautigar, Maggie Landwer and Cadyn Krmpotich and we’re going to be rotating those three through probably most of the season. Depending on the team that we play will depend on who sets. Cadyn has a little advantage where she can also play front row because she has the height for it.’’
Having three setters isn’t something teams usually have available to them.
“Having three setters that can do the job is a luxury, absolutely. Especially in this time we’re in with all of the sicknesses going around, if we have a setter out we have two more that can take their place. … “It really is a luxury.’’
The coach believes another of her team’s strengths will be front row attacking.
“I have girls who are going to be strong on weak side and I have nice hitters on our strong side and I have two very athletic middle hitters. So I’m really looking forward to a lot of tough net play this year, which we haven’t always had in the past. I’m talking all around, not just one or two hitters.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert will continue to be a scrambling team, which includes hitting the floor a lot, according to Bittmann. Her players are regularly getting their knees and elbows bruised up going for volleyballs. “I always say you have to get a hand on the ball.’’
Something the Bears struggled with last season was serving.
“We’ve really been working on consistent serving. We serve in practice like we would in a game. So if we can keep our serves up and we can keep our mental mistakes down, we’re going to do some winning this year.’’
The girls are excited to have that opportunity to play for a section title since the MSHSL moved the season back from the spring to the fall.
“The girls are really excited to get back into it so they’ve been working hard,’’ Bittmann said. “Overall the attitude has been really positive and the girls are working very hard.’’
The team has already had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“We struggled a little bit already with some girls being quarantined. I know one day we were missing five upperclassmen, so that was a little strange.’’ At this point, a couple girls have come back and the coach is still waiting on a couple others to return, the coach added.
The possibility of quarantined players is definitely something that has to be accounted for with E-G opening the season soon.
“Absolutely. Our first game is next Thursday at Nashwauk. We’re just hoping to have all of our girls back and healthy. We have a lot of backup talent as well. We have very athletic girls this year. We do have quite a few that can step in if those girls are still out for any reason.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.