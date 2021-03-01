CHISHOLM — When the Chisholm High School girls basketball team finds it offense sputtering, the Bluestreaks can turn to one individual — Tresa Baumgard.
The Chisholm freshman has a knack for scoring, especially on the inside.
The Bluesteaks were in such a predicament Monday against Ely, and Baumgard bailed them with 22 points en route to a 56-42 victory over the Bluestreaks on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Baumgard isn’t a one-dimensional player. She also pulled down numerous rebounds, along with blocking a lot of Timberwolves’ shots.
“She started off a little bit slow, then she came alive,” Pioske said. “These last few games, she’s been doing an amazing job for us. She had one rough game against International Falls, and since then, she has been playing amazing.
“She’s been our leader in scoring and rebounding. Tonight, again, she did an amazing job on the inside.”
Actually, neither team hit the floor running in the first eight minutes of the game.
Turnovers and inaccurate shooting plagued both teams.
“We had a lot of good looks, and we missed a lot of open shots,” Gantt said. “They made those shots. We’re a young team, so we’re still working on creative ways of doing that. We have games like this where we go cold, and it’s tougher to find offense.
“I thought our defense played well. We grabbed a lot of rebounds, and we pushed the ball up the floor. It came down to missing quite a few shots, and we turned it over a few too many times. Those extra turnovers didn’t help us out.”
Chisholm would take a 24-17 lead into halftime, but Pioske had a reason for the slow first 18 minutes.
“We were slow tonight,” Pioske said. “It’s almost like our brains weren’t functioning. We could see what was happening on the floor, but nobody was reacting to it. It was like we were a step behind on everything.”
That was about to change in the second all because of a minor change defensively.
“We took off our zone defense and went man-to-man,” Pioske said. “That made a difference for us. A lot of times when we run our man, we get moving. We work harder. We move faster, so that’s what made the difference for us.”
Once that happened, Chisholm started hitting more shots, especially Baumgard.
“Once our shots started going in, the team gets more excited and they start moving more,” Pioske said. “Once they get that rhythm, that consistency, more of them seem to follow suit.
“We start hitting more and more shots.”
Gantt was hoping for the same outcome, and although the Timberwolves played better, the shots still weren’t dropping.
“Our hope was to keep attacking the rim, and if nobody stepped up to stop us, get shots at the rim,” Gantt said. “Otherwise, we wanted to kick it out to our shooters. We wanted Grace (LaTourell) to get going a little bit, but she never got it going tonight.
“We’re a young team, so when the shots don’t fall, the offense goes cold quick, but we worked hard, so I’m proud of our effort.”
Jordan Temple also hit double figures for Chisholm with 12.
Sarah Visser had 11 to pace Ely. Madeline Kallberg had eight and LaTourell and Taylor Gibney each had six.
EHS 17 25 — 42
CHS 24 32 — 56
Ely: Madeline Kallberg 8, Sarah Visser 11, Grace LaTourell 6, Rachel Coughlin 5, Madison Rohr 2, Taylor Gibney 6, Katrina Seliskar 4.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 4, Lola Huhta 2, Sofie Anderson 7, Hannah Kne 9, Jordan Temple 12, Tresa Baumgard 22.
Total Fouls: Ely 6; Chisholm 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Ely 5-12; Chisholm 2-6; 3-pointers: Visser, LaTourell 2, Anderson, Kne, Jordan 4.
Cass Lake-Bena 74
Cherry 52
CASS LAKE — Kailee Fineday had 20 points to lead four Panther players in double figures en route to the home win over the Tigers Monday.
Annika LaDulae had 17, Kaisalyn Seeyle 16 and Taryn Frazer 10 for Cass Lake-Bena.
Jessa Schroetter led Cherry with 18 points. Courtney Sajdak finished with 16.
CHS 28 24 — 52
CL-B 38 36 — 74
Cherry: Jessa Schroetter 18, Lauren Staples 8, Courtney Sajdak 16, Kacie Zganjar 5, Elle Ridge 2, Jillian Sajdak 3.
Cass Lake-Bena: Mya Reyes 4, Taryn Frazer 10, AJ Griffen 2, Kaisalyn Seeyle 16, Kailee Fineday 20, Gabby Fineday 3, Annika LaDulae 17, Tyleaa Graves 2.
Total Fouls: Cherry 7; Cass Lake-Bena 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 6-14; Cass Lake-Bena 3-6; 3-pointers: Staples 2, Courtney Sajdak 3, Jillian Sajdak, Frazer, Kailee Fineday 6, LaDulae.
