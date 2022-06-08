CHISHOLM — When Tresa Baumgard was a seventh-grader, she excelled at the high jump, winning the Iron Range Conference title out of the blue.
The Chisholm High School sophomore never advanced to state in the event, and a knee injury kept her from achieving new heights in the field event.
This season, Baumgard wanted to try the 300 hurdles, but that didn’t work out for her.
Baumgard regained some confidence in her knee, then went back to the high jump and that paid off as she will be competing at the State Class A Track and Field Meet, which begins at 9 a.m. today at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
According to Chisholm coach Greg Stish, they weren’t sure that running in the hurdles was a good idea for Baumgard.
“The coaches did a lot of talking to her,” Stish said. “She tried to run the hurdles, then she decided to go back to the high jump. She picked it up fast, like she never lost it. It was natural for her.
“Her mechanics weren’t right at the beginning of the season, but she’s excited. She’s in a good place at her first state track meet.”
It’s not that Baumgard didn’t like the hurdles, but she knew deep down that she wouldn’t advance in the event.
“I did it in a few meets, and in that race, you have to put your heart and soul into it,” Baumgard said. “It was running 300 meters, then every now and then hitting a hurdle. I did like it, but I wasn’t quite fast enough to go anywhere with it.”
So Baumgard had a conversation with Chisholm boys coach Don Lalonde, who is her high-jump coach, and athletic trainer Nick Gigliotti about switching events.
“I had a knee injury during AAU basketball, so my summer league was over,” Baumgard said. “I had to stop playing basketball because there was too much pain. It was such a bad injury that I was afraid to injure it again.
“They told me I wasn’t going to injure it again. That helped me. It was a little bit of reassurance because there was so much pain. Mr. Lalonde threw me into it, and I got that algorithm back. I jumped my best height in two years.”
Baumgard was jumping at 5-feet at the beginning of the season. Now, she’s up to 5-2. She tried 5-3, but her mechanics weren’t right so she hit the bar.
Even so, Stish believes Baumgard can clear that height.
“If she jumps alright down there, who knows where she’ll finish,” Stish said. “It’s about staying focused and not letting that excitement get to her. She can’t get worked up. It’s about staying calm.
“That’s not an easy thing when you get in front of a big crowd like that. If she continues jumping like she’s been jumping, that’s when she’s going to have her best luck.”
Baumgard has one goal in mind.
“I would be happy if I got 5-3 at state,” Baumgard said. “That’s my biggest goal right now, It’s about breaking down the jump and going back to the basics. Being older helps. We get to practice there, and that will help, too.
“Once I get used to the area, I should be alright.”
