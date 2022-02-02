CHISHOLM — Tresa Baumgard has big goals, but could the biggest one be yet to come?
Baumgard, who is a sophomore, surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in a win over Fond du Lac Monday, then she added 27 more points Tuesday as the Chisholm High School girls basketball team beat Carlton 99-20 at Bob McDonald Court.
Baumgard is now the 15th female to surpass that 1,000-point mark, but her sights are set higher than that.
Baumgard will be shooting for the 2,152 points set by Judy McDonald in 1984, but she’s glad the first part of that journey is over.
“It was a dream come true,” Baumgard said. “I’ve been playing varsity since the seventh-grade, and I’ve dreamt of it. It felt so surreal. I’m still getting used to the club.”
Baumgard is a throwback on the court. She only has one 3-pointer to her credit, hitting a buzzer beater just before halftime against Cherry last year. It’s the only 3-pointer she has attempted since she started playing on the varsity team as a seventh-grader.
If she does shoot one from the outside it’s just for fun.
“Just to get a practice shot up in a game,” Baumgard said. “Earlier this season, I shot one and it was about four-feet from the rim. Against Fond du Lac, I shot one and it was another air ball. I’ve got some work to do.
“It’s rare to see it, so if you’re here to see it, you’re lucky.”
Baumgard doesn’t need to shoot from the outside because she’s so dominant inside the paint.
“A lot of her points come off of her rebounds,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “She does a great job getting under that hoop. She has the height advantage against most teams. She gets a lot of rebounds, and she gets a lot of shots off of those.
“It’s important that you have a good rebounder, especially when you shoot from the outside. If we don’t make that shot, we need somebody in there to put up that shot and finish it.”
Pioske doesn’t discourage Baumgard from shooting from the outside.
“As long as she is within that paint area, she can put up that shot,” Pioske said. “I have to get her to remember to follow her shot and get in there to get a rebound.”
That doesn’t mean Baumgard won’t work on her 3-point shot.
“It would be a great addition to the team, especially with Jordan (Temple) and Katie (Pearson) leaving us this year,” Baumgard said. “We’ll need some outside help.”
If Baumgard adds that weapon to her game, with 2 ½ years to accomplish that goal, Baumgard could possibly be the leading scorer in Bluestreak history.
“I think it’s doable if I work on my outside game a little bit more,” Baumgard said. “I’ll get there. There’s still work to be done, but I think it could happen. I’m hungry for more. It’s not over. We have more work to do.”
Against the Bulldogs, Hannah Kne joined Baumgard with 25 points. Olivia Hutchings had 17, Pearson 14 and Temple 12.
Madison Asleson had 12 points for Carlton.
CAHS 13 7 — 20
CHS 64 45 — 99
Carlton: Madison Asleson 12, Korah Crane 2, Eliza Decaigny 3, Morgan Laveau 2, Addy Midge 1.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 14, Lola Huhta 4, Hannah Kne 25, Jordan Temple 12, Olivia Hutchings 17, Tresa Baumgard 27.
Total Fouls: Carlton 15; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: Laveau; Free Throws: Carlton 4-12; Chisholm 16-23; 3-pointers: Asleson, Kne 3, Temple 1.
Boys Basketball
N-K 74
Hill City 58
NASHWAUK — Gaige Waldvogel poured in 25 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Spartans past the Hornets Tuesday at home.
Marcus Moore added 13 points, with three 3-pointers, and Justice Rebrovich had 12, with two 3-pointers.
Taylor Wagner led Hill City and all scorers with 26 points. He had four 3-pointers. Thor Dunham finished with 15.
HC 31 27 — 58
NK 29 45 — 74
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 26, Brandon Humphrey 6, Thor Dunham 15, Matt Washburn 7, Jason Ropin 4.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 25, Marcus Moore 13, Ryder Tardy 3, Isaiah Holland 5, Justice Rebrovich 12, Connor Perryman 5, Daniel Olson 9, Brody Erickson 2.
Total Fouls: Hill City 58; Nashwauk-Keewatin 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hill City 6-9; Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-7; 3-pointers: Wagner 4, Humphrey, Washburn, Waldvogel 3, Moore 3, Tardy, Holland, Rebrovich 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.