Bats come alive for Northeast Range in 19-9 win at Littlefork-Big Falls

Northeast Range 19,
Littlefork-Big Falls 9, F/5
At Littlefork, Jackson Levens, Wesley Sandy, Wyatt Gorsma and Elliott Levens combined for 13 hits and 14 RBI Monday to lead Northeast Range past the Vikings, 19-9 in five innings.
Jackson Levens led the way with three hits, including a triple and a double, and five RBI, while Sandy came through with three hits, including a double, and four RBI. Gorsma came through with a 4-for-4 effort and three RBI and Elliott Levens added three hits, including a double, and two RBI.
Elliott Levens picked up the win after pitching 2 ⅔ innings in relief. He allowed two earned rns on three hits, while striking out two. Starter Landyn Houghton went 2 ⅓ innings, fanned four and surrendered six earned runs.
Head coach Aaron Donais said his team jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two innings, but L-BF put up seven of their own in the third.
Donais, who earned his first win coaching the Nighthawks, was pleased with how his team “jumped right back on them in the fourth with a five spot. The bats came alive’’ and Northeast Range put the Vikings away.
Northeast Range (1-1) plays at Chisholm Tuesday, April 27.
