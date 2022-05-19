HIBBING — There will be old-fashioned baseball taking place beginning today at Al Nyberg Field.
That’s because the Mike Bugliosi Wood Bat Classic will be held with game No. 1 featuring Proctor and Cloquet at 4:30 p.m. then Hibbing will meet Roseau at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Hibbing and Proctor will play 10 a.m. followed by Proctor and Roseau at 12:30 p.m., then Roseau and Cloquet at 3 p.m.
The Bluejackets close out the weekend against the Lumberjacks at 5:30 p.m.
Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel has been a part of this Classic for 14 years, and he loves the timing of it as far as the season goes.
“We have it late in the season because it gives us the opportunity to get ourselves going before the playoffs,” Wetzel said. “The wood-bat format encourages our pitchers to throw more strikes, getting the ball over the plate and letting our defense work.
“With the hitters, it helps us with the idea of using the barrel of the bat. If we do that, the ball will go. If we don’t, it’s not going anywhere. Both offensively and defensively, it helps us out.”
Especially the part of throwing more strikes.
“With balls in play, it keeps our fielders engaged,” Wetzel said. “It’s also fun to have a little different feel, format to it. Having three games in a 24-hour period allows us to run different lineups out there.
“It forces us to throw different arms and defensive alignments. It helps work through some guys.”
As far as three teams coming to town, Cloquet is 2-10 on the season; Proctor is 8-3; and Roseau is 4-5.
“Sometimes, it’s tough to look at a team like Roseau with comparable competition,” Wetzel said. “They came down last weekend and played Esko and Hermantown. We went up there last year and faced them early in the year, and they were tough.
“They graduated a fair amount of seniors, but they play a good brand of baseball up there.”
The Rails were on a six-game winning streak before losing to Esko on Tuesday, and the Bluejackets just beat Cloquet 10-3 on Wednesday
“They (Proctor) have a good year going, and Cloquet is a sectional opponent for us,” Wetzel said. “It’s good competition for us. It’s a matter if we can play well together for three games in a row.”
With the wood bats, one would think there would be low-scoring games, but last year, Hibbing and Cloquet played a 22-14 game, which set the tournament schedule back a lot.
“It was amazing,” Wetzel said. “We had to flip our format because of the way Prom set last year for a couple of guys on our team. We played four games on Friday. We started the day off by playing that football game.
“Our next couple of games were long, so we didn’t start our night game at 9:45 p.m. I remember getting home after midnight for a home game, which speaks to a long day of baseball. That was out of the norm, seeing huge offensive numbers in a format where you would expect the opposite.”
This has always been a good springboard into the playoffs for the Bluejackets, and Wetzel is hoping that’s the case this season.
“We’ve been playing a lot better baseball in the past week,” Wetzel said. “We just crossed over into the second half of our season, getting games under our belt, getting ourselves on a roll.
“Baseball is a game of reps and opportunities. As we can build those up going into the playoffs, that’s a big thing for us. We’re still working through what our best lineup looks like. The puzzle pieces move around, so we’re still trying to figure that out.”
There will be a junior varsity portion of the tournament, too.
Each team will play one JV game a day with Cloquet and Proctor playing at 4:30 p.m., and Hibbing and Roseau at 6 p.m. at Vic Power Field.
On Saturday, there will be games at noon with Proctor and Hibbing, and at 2 p.m. with Cloquet and Roseau, again at Vic Power Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.