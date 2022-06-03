VIRGINIA — Kylie Baranzelli will be continuing a family tradition next winter when she skates for the University of Wisconsin Superior women’s hockey team.
Baranzelli, 17, signed her letter of intent Thursday at Virginia High School in front of family, friends and teammates.
“My whole family played hockey,’’ the VHS senior said after the signing, “my aunt, my uncle, all my cousins.’’
Baranzelli, who played center for Rock Ridge this past season, has been playing hockey since she was 4.
Early on, she knew she wanted to play for UWS because that is where her aunt played.
“My aunt Gina (Reda) she’s kind of been a mentor to me my whole life. I always looked up to her. She went to UWS. She graduated high school in 2004 and then she went there and she played hockey for (UWS head coach) Dan Laughlin and that’s who I’ve wanted to play for ever since I watched her.’’
Lauglin first reached out to Baranzelli when she was playing in a prospects tournament back in eighth or ninth grade. She said he was there and talked to her.
“I didn’t recognize him at first and then he introduced himself and said he was Gina’s coach. I was like ‘Holy Moly!’ ’’
Baranzelli and the coach kept in contact ever since then with Laughlin asking her every year to play.
How excited was she to get the official offer to play for the Yellowjackets?
“Super excited. It was the first college I sent an application to and it got accepted right away, like four days later,’’ said Baranzelli, who plans to study criminal justice.
Laughlin knew right away she had been accepted and asked her the next day when she was going to come and get her UWS jersey.
“On April 22nd I went down there and I got my jersey,’’ she said. “I talked with him and I ordered all my stuff and my apparel.’’
Baranzelli, who lives in Eveleth, got a group text Laughlin sent to all of the new teammates on June 1, and she is still waiting to hear when practice of-ficially starts for the 2022-23 season.
However, she knows she’ll have to prepare on her own before she gets to Superior. “I have to start training now.’’
Baranzelli is open to what position she’ll play as a Yellowjacket.
“I’m currently a center in high school but whatever position he puts me in I’ll be OK.’’
Baranzelli compiled 24 points as a Wolverine last season, including a team-leading 14 goals plus 10 assists.
She looks back fondly on her high school career.
“It was pretty great,’’ she said of the awesome group of teammates she had. They were always looking up to me and helping the younger kids.
Baranzelli looked up to her coaches, as well, and said they always helped her get through the years.
“It was fun playing with all my friends and creating bonds and friendships with all the underclassmen.’’
Baranzelli particularly remembers the first game at the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center this past season.
“Our first game at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center was pretty fun this year vs. Superior. I got a hat trick and a couple of assists during that game. It was just back and forth with goals and then we ended up just winning right at the end. It was pretty cool.’’
Baranzelli played for Eveleth-Gilbert her entire career until they went under the Wolverines name for the 2021-22 season as Rock Ridge continued to combine the E-G and Virginia sports programs.
She handled the change with ease.
“It wasn’t really any different. It was basically just different colors and a different name we were playing under. The teammates were all the same and then some other kids that came up from 12U played with us and it was pretty great. We had a bunch of young kids that actually made varsity right off the bat,’’ she said. “It was pretty cool to see how much potential these younger girls have.’’
