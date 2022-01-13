NASHWAUK — If there’s one thing the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team can’t do is lose control of the ball.
After playing Chisholm to a close first half, the turnover bug hit the Spartans in the second half as the Bluestreaks pulled away for the victory.
Nashwauk-Keewatin can reverse that trend today as it travels to Ely to take on the Timberwolves in a 7:15 p.m. contest.
Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi was happy with the first half against Chisholm, then things got away from Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“We played good team basketball, we had good looks and we moved the ball around,” Giorgi said. “It was one of our best halves this year, then we had too many unforced turnovers, and with a team like them, they scored in bunches,
“They got out and ran. You can’t have live turnovers and empty possessions. That’s what we ran into, and they were able to pull away from us.”
The Spartans have to clean that up against the Timberwolves, but Ely won’t be Chisholm when it comes down to it.
“They don’t have the size Chisholm has,” Giorgi said. “We should match up with them well, but they’re a good, disciplined team. They have a couple of guys — Bianchi and Davies — that are good shooters.
“We have to keep our eyes and focus on stopping them.”
The Spartans haven’t relied on one person to do their scoring. It’s been a total-team effort, with one player or another leading the way on any given night.
“We’ve had different guys step up big, and that’s big for us,” Giorgi said. “We’re at our best when we get contributions from everybody. We need to get three guys in double figures.
“We have to share the basketball and get everybody involved offensively. We need the guys to grow in their roles, and if they get the hot hand on that night, they can lead us.”
The one area the Spartans need to clean up is defense.”
“We’re good in stretches,” Giorgi said. “We’re trying to work on some of our rotations, and clean up some of our defensive strategies. It’s about communication on every possession, and we have to take away open shots around the bucket.”
It might be only January, but this is a seeding game for both teams.
“It will be important for us in determining our seeding,” Giorgi said. “I could see them being close to us. It’ll have an impact on seeding. It would be big for us to go up there and get a win.
“We have to come out and set the tone from the get-go. We have to bring defensive intensity, take away easy buckets from them and execute offensively.”
