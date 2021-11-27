Ball control will be key for Mesabi East as first game approaches

AURORA — For each of the last two seasons, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team has had to contend with the loss of some all-time greats.
With Ava Hill graduating in 2020 and now Hannah Hannuksela graduating in 2021, the Giants will once again look to replace another big star as they prepare for their upcoming season.
With Hannuksela finishing her career with over 2,000 points, Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said the impact she had on the team was massive and replacing her offensive output will be a challenge coming into this year.
“Her big impact was the ability to control the ball,” Whiting said. “She could bring it up the court like no one else so those will be big shoes to fill. Scoring especially, when you score 18-plus points a game, that’s a lot to replace.”
Seniors Kora Forsline (post), Maggie Lamppa (wing), Stevie Hakala (wing), Alexa Fossell (guard) and Ashlee Tennison (guard) all return for Mesabi East with Whiting expecting Forsline to make the biggest impact on both sides of the court.
“She’s been looking good on both sides of the ball and we expect her to get a lot of minutes like last year. She continues to work hard for us and I think she’ll be a leader out there for us.”
Of all of his seniors, Whiting says the veteran leadership has been there from Day 1.
“They have been taking a lead on things. They keep practices moving and they know our routine the best. When I call on a drill, they know what we’re trying to do.”
Whiting expects Fossell to take over at the point guard position while Hakala should have an improved outside game after working on her shot. Others expected to contribute include Maija Hill in the post along with Gianna Lay and Elli Theel also seeing time on the floor.
The Giants enjoyed a full offseason plan prior to this season, which was welcomed after limited summer contact and a shortened season the year before. Whiting says the extra time in the offseason should help the less experienced players get up to speed.
“I thought we had a good offseason. We were able to get the kids together and we went to a few tournaments. We had the summer league in Mountain Iron and Virginia which always helps being closer to home. I think our younger players really were helped by having a lot more to do in the summer and it allowed them to get used to the varsity speed.”
The shortened gap between the fall and winter season also looks to be paying off when it comes to conditioning.
“I told the girls after the first week of practice that they were in better shape than I thought they would be. That’s something I like to see and it’s helped us do a little more transition work and hopefully we can get some points from there.”
Another factor in the Giants favor is the bevy of multi-sport athletes that Mesabi East is known for.
“Most of our girls play multiple spots and I think it just makes them more well rounded as athletes. It cuts down on injuries too. They get variety in the body and they’re not using the same muscle groups for the entire year.”
Mesabi East expects Section 7AA to be filled with many strong teams this season including Crosby-Ironton, Esko, Proctor, Virginia and Duluth Marshall. Whiting hopes by season’s end his team will be competitive and can rely on their depth to help win games.
“We definitely have more depth this year than I’ve had in a long time. A lot of our girls look comfortable on the court and have the ability to play out there. It’s a good thing to have.”
The Giants open their season on Tuesday on the road at Mountain Iron-Buhl.
