Balanced attack could lead H/C hockey to success

HIBBING — Over the past few seasons, Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey coach Pete Hyduke has always looked for balanced scoring.
As the 2021-22 season gets into full swing, Hyduke may have his wish.
The Bluejackets have two solid scoring lines, and a third line that’s close behind as they’ve started the new season 5-2, with a total of 39 goals in the process.
“We’ve gotten some balanced scoring out of the team and out of our top two lines,” Hyduke said. “That’s good to see. That’s where the majority of our upperclassmen are. What I have liked with our orange line (the third line) is they’ve had opportunities to score.
“They need to start finishing. There’s a lot of room for growth with this team. That’s what we will be striving toward as we continue to work on our systems and our program.”
It starts at the top with the three seniors, Megan Bussey, Julia Gherardi and Annika Lundell.
“We have some great veterans returning, players that were a great part of the team that helped lead the team this past year,” Hyduke said. “My seniors, all of them are our captains, and they understand the responsibility and role they will play with this team.
“We’re kind of a medium team as far as experience goes, so we have a lot of new kids, plus experience returning. To date, they’ve done a nice job of leading and keeping the focus on working hard.”
The junior class consists of Claire Rewertz, Abigail Sullivan, Monroe Rewertz, Madison St. George and Amarah Langner.
Hyduke considers them an extension of the seniors.
“They will be next year’s leaders, and hopefully, they are great leaders with the support of the seniors this year,” Hyduke said. “We have a nice junior group. They’ve come into the season understanding their role, and they’re working well with not only the upperclassmen but the underclassmen.”
Sophomores include Aune Boben, Reese Story, Evelyn Brodeen and Addison Hess.
Freshmen Panella Rewertz, Kendal Gustavsson, Heidi Rasch and Lily Renskers will see a lot of ice time. Eighth-grader Brynn Babich has seen varsity time.
“Everyone will be getting an opportunity,” Hyduke said. “We’re in a situation where everybody has room for growth. One of the things I see in this team is there’s a lot of kids battling for ice time.
“That’s good for a team where kids have to compete for spots. That’s what we’ve seen so far this season.”
They might be competing for spots, but this is one of the closest teams Hyduke has had over the years.
“One of the things I have enjoyed with all the offensive output and success is that they celebrate with each other,” Hyduke said. “I see no selfishness with this team.
“They pull for each other. They celebrate with each other. They work hard for each other. That’s an important piece of the puzzle when you’re trying to move a team forward.”
That offense starts on the defensive side of the ice.
“On the defensive end, they seem to backcheck well, and play the systems the way we’re trying to teach them,” Hyduke said. “There’s always room for improvement. We’ll keep the pedal to the metal, improving our defensive game that transitions into our offense.
“That starts with playing good defense. I don’t want to be a team that relies on six, seven or eight goals to win a game. I want a team that can win with three or four goals. Our focus will be balanced in our approach, both defensively and offensively.”
That last ingredient to Hibbing/Chisholm’s success will be in the goal where Hess will get all of the work.
“We return a veteran goaltender, even though she’s a sophomore,” Hyduke said. “She’s a solid goalie, fundamentally sound. It’s going to be a year where she’s going to have to push herself to be the best she can be.
“She is a goaltender that can make a difference in a game. Even though she’s just a sophomore, I expect her to be one of the leaders of this team.”
If all of that comes together, there’s no reason why the Bluejackets can’t battle for the 7A title.
“The kids are buying into just about everything we’re teaching them,” Hyduke said. “The results have shown.”
