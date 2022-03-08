MOUNTAIN IRON — If there’s one thing Justin Bakkethun sees in the Mountain Iron-Buhl track and field program, it’s potential.
Bakkethun was recently named the head girls coach of the Ranger track and field program and comes in with a history of coaching including many years as a track coach. He says the communities of Mountain Iron and Buhl have quite a bit of potential when it comes to the sport.
“Looking at MI-B track, I think there’s a lot of untapped potential here,” Bakkethun said Tuesday at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School.
“They have plenty of teams that have had quite a bit of success over the years and I’m hoping to help develop the track program into something just as good.”
Bakkethun will coach alongside new head boys coach Brad Neyens.
A 1993 graduate at Mesabi East, Bakkethun was a part of the 4x400 relay team that went to state for the Giants that year. Coaching wise, he’s coached track and field in Chisholm and Virginia, and has coached football in Cherry. He was also a coach in Australia and was actively involved in the Down Under Sports program that saw many Iron Range athletes make the trip across the globe to compete on the world stage.
“Sprinters have been my main focus in the past. I’ve always taken the 800 meters on down because all of those races have relays associated with them and it’s what I’ve known very well. This year with the coaching staff that we have, I want to branch off into overall running events and then some of the field events as well.”
Focusing more on sprints and relays in the past, Bakkethun says he and Neyens will share some responsibilities among the boys and the girls and split others.
“He’ll take over the boys, and I’ll take over the girls but, overall, we want to mesh our styles accordingly from what I bring to the table along with what he brings with his own coaching style.”
Speaking of his own style, Bakkethun says he’s a dedicated coach that wants the best out of his athletes.
“The biggest thing for myself is that I’m a fair coach but I’m very driven. I expect a lot of the kids. Whether it’s making new personal records all the time or making it to state, I want the best that they can do. I’m really big into the respect of the sport from the coaches to the athletes to the fans. I like to drive home the fact that it’s 24/7 for me.”
Most recently coaching at Virginia from 2015-2018, Bakkethun stepped away from coaching for a few years, but says the urge to coach again returned with a fire.
“I was getting that itch again. I took some time off when Virginia was getting ready to combine with Eveleth-Gilbert and I took the loss of one of my athletes very tough so I just spent some time trying to recoup and recharge. Then the passion started kicking in. I missed the sport and my family can attest to that. I was still watching the meets and the results come in so the itch was there. I’ve had enough time to recoup and now I’m ready to get back into it and hit the floor running.”
On the untapped potential he sees at Mountain Iron-Buhl, Bakkethun says he knows the school is full of athletes and he’d enjoy making them not just great track and field athletes, but also great athletes overall.
“I just want to see the athletes hit their best. Especially on the Iron Range, there’s not a lot of one-sport athletes so I want to make sure a kid that comes out for track is quicker for football. Or a kid that comes out for track is even more ready for summer basketball. I want to see them excel in every sport they do and I hope that what I bring as a coach helps them as well and makes them a bigger success than they already are.”
Spending time at various Range schools, Bakkethun says Mountain Iron-Buhl has always stuck out to him and he’s appreciative of the chance to coach the Rangers.
“I’ve kept tabs on a lot of the local schools and MI-B has always stuck with me for some reason. I think it’s a really exciting avenue for me to take to coach a school this size and now we get a chance to give these kids some good one-on-one attention, whereas bigger schools you might have 50-60 kids all trying to get a coach’s attention. They might not be used to my coaching style, but I think we’re going to be a really good match.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.