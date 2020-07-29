AURORA — The Aurora Senior Babe Ruth baseball team will need to brush off Wednesday night’s game with Esko quickly as a defensive miscues plagued the Fighting Pike from the get go in a five inning 11-1 loss at Giants Field.
Aurora’s Hunter Levander on the mound, Esko’s Noah Furcht led things off with a shot to left field that transformed from a single to a triple after some fielding miscues in the outfield. He was quickly brought home on an RBI double to left field from Cale Haugen for the 1-0 lead.
James LaGorde blasted one to right field and ended up at third base after Aurora threw out Haugen at home plate. Josh Bolgrean then grounded out to first allowing LaGorde to score to make it 2-0.
Tyler Koskela then reached on a single and moved himself to third on a double from Hunter Sunde shot just inside the left foul line. Cole Ondrus then closed the inning with two RBIs. Putting the ball in play, the Aurora second baseman bobbled it for just a bit too long, allowing two runs to score. Ondrus attempted to take an extra base but was thrown out at second base to end the inning, 4-0.
The Fighting Pike had a chance to turn things around in the bottom of the first but weren’t able to capitalize. With two outs, Cole Meyer singled to reach first. Hayden Soular then teed off a blooper to center field to put runners on the corners.
A walk to Austin Michels loaded up the bases, bringing Easton Soular to the plate. The bases loaded, Aurora failed to convert with Esko pitcher Dane Hoffman on the mound. Straying two far away from second base, Hoffman picked off Soular mid at-bat for the third out, ending the threat.
Esko picked up three more runs in the top of the third to lead 7-0 heading into the home half of the inning.
In the bottom of the third, Hunter Levander was walked to lead things off. One out later, he stole his way to second before Ty Laugen was walked to put runners on first and second.
Cole Meyer at the plate, Levander would be thrown out attempting to steal third but a ground rule double from Meyer brought Laugen home to put the Fighting Pike on the board, 7-1.
Esko’s offense kept things moving, however, and grabbed three more runs in the fourth and added another in the fifth. Aurora couldn’t muster any offense in their final inning and fell by a final score of 11-1.
After the contest, Aurora head coach Dave Hillman said it wasn’t the performance he had hoped to get from his team against a strong Esko squad, but he knows his squad has short memories and the ability to turn things around quickly.
“Coming into today we knew that Esko had a lot of talented kids in the top of the order,” Hillman said. “And they showed that in the first inning hitting the ball hard. We had the opportunity in the first with the bases loaded to get at least a couple and we got picked off at second.
“It’s not the way we wanted to play, we talked about being there all the way mentally before the game, going in with 110% and we didn’t show that in the first inning. But it’s over and done with and we have to move on to tomorrow and the game against Cook County.”
Being so close to the end of the season, Hillman said it’s especially important for his team to know the value of a short memory.
“After losing to Eveleth last week and getting 10-runned by them, we came out and played a really good game against [Duluth] Highland Park on the weekend. It was pretty quick that we forgot about it. I think we’ll be fine by tomorrow. They’re showing me that they want to be here. They’re coming in early and wanting to do more every day. That’s a very positive thing. I think they’re really good at forgetting about the bad stuff.”
Aside from making sure their heads are in the game, Hillman wants his team to keep swinging the bats.
“We’re hitting the ball well. We haven’t struck out in the last two games which is a big positive. We’re just hitting it right at people. We have to find the little holes. We have to find the gaps. I think fine tuning the bats a little bit and finding our spots will be huge for us.”
Aurora’s turnaround will be a short one as they take on Cook County Thursday at home beginning at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.