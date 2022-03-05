CHERRY — Isaac Asuma is a team-first player, but there’s nothing wrong with individual accomplishments.
Asuma, a sophomore on the Cherry High School boys basketball team, became the all-time leading scorer in school history, breaking the old mark of 1,797 set by Jessica Schroetter.
Asuma now has well over 1,800 points, and that number is going to climb.
On his way to mark, Asuma passed his mother, Jolene, who had 1,112 points, and his aunt, Jean, who had 1,517 points. Eric Goerdt had the boys high-water mark at 1,499.
“For him and all of the work he’s put in, a lot of people don’t see it,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “People that are involved in the program see it. The kid has put in a crazy amount of work.
“He has been coming in during the morning into the gym since he was in the sixth-grade. He’s always here in the summer. He’s got more shots up than anyone I know. It’s good when someone puts in all of that hard work and it pays off.”
Asuma isn’t a shoot-first player. He likes to distribute the ball to his teammates.
“It all starts by going downhill,” Asuma said. “If I’m going downhill, I can attack and finish, or I can kick out for my teammates and set them up for a good, open shot. I’d rather get an assist than score. They’re a lot cooler.”
Asuma passed the 1,000-point milestone last year, so this mark was next on his list.
“It was in the back of mind a little bit, but I was more focused on winning games to get our team where we needed to be for playoffs,” Asuma said. “It’s cool to get it, but we have to stay focused on the task ahead.”
It’s that kind of attitude that Christianson likes in Asuma.
“He’s a team-first guy, 100-percent,” Christianson said. “He wants to win, first and foremost. He wants to be a good teammate above everything else. He likes to get his teammates the ball and get them involved.
“That comes naturally for him. He lets the game come to him. He doesn’t force anything. He doesn’t pull up for 40-foot jump shots. There’s times when I have to get on him to score.”
When Asuma scores, he can put up some big numbers.
On the night he set the scoring mark, Asuma had 36 points against Northland-Remer.
Asuma knew he was coming was closing in on the mark.
“In the first half, I was focused on the game,” Asuma said. “I scored 24 in the first half, and I needed 27. Throughout the game, I was trying to help my team win, then I got hot in the first half. In the second half, I found out that I was only three points away.
“I was like, ‘I should just get this right away.’ I still had to think about the team. It was on a fast-break layup. I was going to take it game-by-game and see what it is. We had to keep winning. That’s the main goal.”
Once the quest was over, Asuma breathed a big sigh of relief. At some point in his career, he'll get 2,000 points, but for now, he is the scoring king of the Asuma family.
“It was relieving to get it out of the way,” Asuma said. “When my Aunty Jean had it I was thinking, ‘I have to get this record, so I could beat her.’ It’s cool to have it finally. It’s cool because I have bragging rights over them.
“I have my brother and cousin coming up behind me, so I have to keep going.”
