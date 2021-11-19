VIRGINIA — Most of the top high school volleyball players in northeastern Minnesota will be on the court when the ninth annual Battle of the Big Dogs is conducted at Mesabi Range College in Virginia.
The match is set for Sunday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. and will feature the Minnesota Maroon (Iron Range) team taking on the Gopher Gold (Duluth Area) team. Brian Karich, director of the event, said fans will be able to see big hits, big blocks, big digs and big Dogs. He added that the event is a tribute to the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher volleyball program.
“It is a highly-skilled match between some of the top-rated players from the Iron Range playing against top-rated players from the Duluth area,” said Karich. “It is very competitive; I tell them if they are there for grins and giggles, they are in the wrong gym. I tell them if they are here to have fun and battle competitively, this is the court you belong on because there will not be a better game in northern Minnesota than this match.”
The Minnesota Maroon roster is made up of two Grand Rapids players and two from Greenway. Representing the Thunderhawks are junior libero Lindsey Racine and sophomore setter Braya LaPlant.
The Raider players are senior outsider hitter Bri Miller and senior outside hitter Emma Markovich.
Rounding out the Maroon roster are senior middle hitter Emily Kemp, Eveleth-Gilbert, senior middle hitter Lindsey Baribeau, Mesabi East, senior middle hitter Hannah Reichensperger, Northeast Range, senior setter Lauren Staples, Cherry, junior middle hitter Rachel Coughlin, Ely, and senior setter Jordan Temple, Chisholm. Coaches are Matt Rengstorf, Hibbing Community College, Brian Karich, Club Dive, and Sarah Matuszak, Mesabi Community College.
Members of the Gold Team roster are senior libero Bailee Hess and junior Elle Jokinen, both of Hermantown, junior setter Kaitlyn Lattner, Esko, senior outside hitter Payton Rodberg, sophomore Ella Walker and senior setter Gabriella Jauhola, all of Proctor, senior outside hitter Phlyesha Preston, South Ridge, senior middle hitter Ashlyn Ring, Duluth East, and senior Lacy O’Leary, Barnum. Coaches are Trish Jauhola and Kirsten Walker of Proctor.
Tickets will be available at the door.
“Since it is local, I would encourage the Iron Range volleyball community and kids who have aspirations of becoming good high school players to come out and watch,” Karich explained. “They are going see volleyball at a high level and a high performance. We have some great defensive liberos, we have some great hitters and they are going to see a good highly-skilled volleyball match.
“There will be big blocks, big digs, big hits, everything is big. That’s why we call it the Big Dog.”
