MINNEAPOLIS — Hibbing High School junior Tyler Fosso advanced to the finals in diving Thursday at the State Class A Diving Preliminary Meet held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
After his first five dives, Fosso scored a 140.70, then after eight dives, Fosso’s total was 233.20.
Fosso is now in 11th place heading into the finals today, beginning at noon.
The Bluejackets' other diver, Cole Hughes had 136.45 points after five dives. After eight dives, Hughes had a total of 205.85 to place 18th, two spots out of the finals.
Rock Ridge’s Gabe Aagenes had a total of 117.70 points after the first five dives, then he finished with a 193.05 after the eight dives to place 20th.
“Both of them dove well,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “Cole didn’t make the first cut last year, but this year, he did. Tyler didn’t make the second cut last year, but this year he did to get into the top 16.”
Swimmers making the top eight qualified for Saturday’s championship heat. Swimmers 9-16 qualified for the consolation finals.
In the swimming preliminaries held Friday, Rock Ridge’s Gunnar George qualified for the finals in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
In the 50, George has the third fastest time at 21.40. In the butterfly, he has the third fastest time at 51.25.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the Hibbing foursome of Pocquette, Mathew Philips, Riipinen and Ben Philips kept their fourth seed with a time 1:29.05.
In the 100 freestyle, Mesabi East’s Carter Steele qualified in seventh place in 48.59.
Other qualifiers were as follows:
In the 200 medley relay, the Wolverine foursome of Bodi George, Gabe Aagenes, Gunnar George and Nate Spiering were 11th in 1:40.17.
The Hibbing 200 medley relay team of Wylie Stenson, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips and Luke Pocquette qualified in 16th place with a time of 1:42.16.
In the 200 freestyle, AJ Hultman of Rock Ridge was 22nd in 1:56.31.
In the 200 individual medley, Cole Layman of Mesabi East was 19th in 2:08.08; Bodi George 23rd in 2:13.84; and Mathew Philips of Hibbing 24th in 2:14.58.
In the 50 freestyle relay, Ben Philips was 12th in 22.16, and Pocquette was 15th in 22.30.
Spiering was 24th in 23.16.
In the 100 butterfly, Ben Philips qualified in 14th place in 54.36.
Layman was 24th in 56.12.
Spiering was 24th in 50.91, and Williams 25th in 50.95.
In the 500 freestyle, Leete was 20th in 5:20.60
In the 200 freestyle relay, Mesabi East’s Williams, Layman, Isak Schroeder and Steele qualified in ninth place in 1:30.58.
Rock Ridge’s Aagenes, Luke Hecimovich, John Kendall and Aiden Bird are just outside the top 16 with an 18th-place finish in 1:34.76.
In the 100 backstroke, Steele qualified in 13th place in 55.62.
Bodi George was 23rd in 59.33
In the 100 breaststroke, Aagenes was 20th in 1:04.24. Riipinen placed 21st in 1:04.78, and Pocquette was 22nd in 1:05.42.
“They both swam what they did at regions,” Veneziano said. “It was their third and fourth events in the meet, so that’s a lot of swimming in one day. Even though they didn’t qualify, we’re happy with how they performed.”
In the 400 freestyle relay, Rock Ridge’s, Spiering, John Kendall, Bodi George and Gunnar George qualified in 16th place with a time of 3:22.59.
Layman, Williams, Leete and Steele were 19th in 3:27.46.
“Our performances in swimming were outstanding,” Veneziano said. “We either equalled or bettered our times in almost every event. I feel we have a strong contingent moving into the finals.
“We’re excited for our relays, especially the 200 freestyle being in the top eight. That’s the highest-placing relay out of our section, so far.”
