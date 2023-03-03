MINNEAPOLIS — Hibbing High School junior Tyler Fosso advanced to the finals in diving Thursday at the State Class A Diving Preliminary Meet held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

After his first five dives, Fosso scored a 140.70, then after eight dives, Fosso’s total was 233.20.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments