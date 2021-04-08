MESABI TRIBUNE

DULUTH — The high school hockey season came to a close for a number of Iron Range skaters Tuesday night at the Essentia Health All-Star Hockey Game in Duluth, with the Yellow Team downing the White Team 7-5.

Area skaters for the White Team included Eveleth-Gilbert’s Brandon Lind, Virginia/MI-B’s Ryan Scherf and Greenway’s Bodie Jorgensen. The team was coached by Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jeff Torrel.

Area players representing the Yellow Team included Eveleth-Gilbert’s Nick Troutwine, Virginia/MI-B’s Tom Nemanich and Ian Kangas and Hibbing/Chisholm’s Connor Willard.

Grand Rapids’ Hayden DeMars was the game MVP, recording four goals on the night.

The Blue Devils’ Nemanich recorded a goal in the second period for the yellow team with E-G’s Troutwine and Grand Rapids’ Braeden Holcomb assisting on the play. Both E-G’s Lind and H/C’s Willard recorded an assist each in the contest. Virginia netminder Ian Kangas finished with 10 saves after working part of the second period and the entire third.

White 1 3 1 — 5

Yellow 1 4 2 — 7

First Period

1, Y, Hayden DeMars (Braeden Holcomb), 12:53; 2, W, Joey Del Greco (Beau Janzig), 11:14.

Second Period

3, Y, Logan Dushkin (Hunter Bischoff, Kade Shea), SH, 1:41; 4, Y, Cole Antcliff (Connor Willard), 6:43; 5, W, Brayden Tyman (Del Greco), 7:49; 6, W, Janzig (Del Greco, Bodie Jorgenson), 12:14; 7, Y, DeMars (Holcomb, Aaron Pionk), 12:42; 8, Y, Tom Nemanich (Nick Troutwine, Holcomb), 13:38; 9, W, Tyman (Drotts, Del Greco), 15:15.

Third Period

10, Y, DeMars (Carson Mehling, Holcomb), 1:24; 11, Y, DeMars (Holcomb, Easton Young), PP, 8:02; 12, W, Ethan Lund (Cooper McClure, Brandon Lind), PP, 16:12.

Penalties-Minutes: White 1-2; Yellow 2-4.

Goalie Saves: Zach Tyman, W, 17-5-x—22, Jacob Snyder, W, x-4-11—15; Wyatt Pilkenton, Y, 9-4-x—13; Ian Kangas, Y, x-1-9—10.

