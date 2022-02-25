featured Area basketball players selected for Border Battle all-star game BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE Feb 25, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DULUTH — A number of area basketball players have been selected to compete in the annual Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Border Battle.The Border Battle is returning for the first time since 2019, missing two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The all-star game series is set for March 29 at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium.Selections to the girls’ Minnesota team include three Iron Range seniors in Mesabi East’s Kora Forsline, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Ava Butler and Virginia’s Rian Aune.Selections to the girls’ team include Hibbing senior Ayden McDonald, Eveleth-Gilbert senior Will Bittmann and Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Asher Zubich.The Border Battle is set for Tuesday, March 29 with the girls’ game set for 6 p.m. and the boys’ game set for 7:30 p.m.Full rosters for all teams can be found below.Minnesota GirlsAndrea Pocernich, Cromwell-WrightAshlynne Guenther, Duluth EastAva Butler, Mt. Iron-BuhlKora Forsline, Mesabi EastMaci Martini, Pequot LakesNatalie Mikrot, Moose LakePaige Peaslee, North BranchPayton Rodberg, ProctorRian Aune, VirginiaTaryn Hamling, Grand RapidsWisconsin GirlsBrynn Olson, Rice LakeEmily Berg, NorthwoodEmme Golembiewski, NorthwoodJordan Bjork, DrummondJordyn Delegan, MellenMaddie Rosen, Clear LakeMadison Wall, CameronMaisen Gores, CumberlandOlivia France, HurleyReanna Hutchinson, Eau Claire NorthMinnesota BoysAsher Zubich, Mt. Iron-BuhlAyden McDonald, HibbingConner Barney, CloquetJasper Timm, MarshallJoe Peterson, BarnumKolbin Carter, ProctorMikhail Wakonabo, Deer RiverTy Morrison, Deer RiverWilliam Bittmann, Eveleth-GilbertWill Van Scoy, Duluth EastWisconsin BoysBraxton Sbraggia, Hurley CalebPotaczek, SpoonerCJ Thompson, NorthwesternConnor Crane, BloomerEvan Bennett, SuperiorHarley Opachan, FlambeauKoy Nelson, South ShoreMonte Mayberry, NorthwesternRobert Olson, SuperiorSyver Gulbrandsen, Northwood Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mesabi Tribune High School Basketball Border Battle Border Battle All-star Game Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association Basketball Player Battle All-star Game Sport Ayden Mcdonald Senior Lake Duluth Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now James M. Perpich Kurt David Mayer Casey Ryan Moehlenbrock James ‘Jim’ ‘Brush’ William Bradach Erick Lee Schmidt Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
