DULUTH — A number of area basketball players have been selected to compete in the annual Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association’s Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Border Battle.

The Border Battle is returning for the first time since 2019, missing two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The all-star game series is set for March 29 at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium.

Selections to the girls’ Minnesota team include three Iron Range seniors in Mesabi East’s Kora Forsline, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Ava Butler and Virginia’s Rian Aune.

Selections to the girls’ team include Hibbing senior Ayden McDonald, Eveleth-Gilbert senior Will Bittmann and Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Asher Zubich.

The Border Battle is set for Tuesday, March 29 with the girls’ game set for 6 p.m. and the boys’ game set for 7:30 p.m.

Full rosters for all teams can be found below.

Minnesota Girls

Andrea Pocernich, Cromwell-Wright

Ashlynne Guenther, Duluth East

Ava Butler, Mt. Iron-Buhl

Kora Forsline, Mesabi East

Maci Martini, Pequot Lakes

Natalie Mikrot, Moose Lake

Paige Peaslee, North Branch

Payton Rodberg, Proctor

Rian Aune, Virginia

Taryn Hamling, Grand Rapids

Wisconsin Girls

Brynn Olson, Rice Lake

Emily Berg, Northwood

Emme Golembiewski, Northwood

Jordan Bjork, Drummond

Jordyn Delegan, Mellen

Maddie Rosen, Clear Lake

Madison Wall, Cameron

Maisen Gores, Cumberland

Olivia France, Hurley

Reanna Hutchinson, Eau Claire North

Minnesota Boys

Asher Zubich, Mt. Iron-Buhl

Ayden McDonald, Hibbing

Conner Barney, Cloquet

Jasper Timm, Marshall

Joe Peterson, Barnum

Kolbin Carter, Proctor

Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River

Ty Morrison, Deer River

William Bittmann, Eveleth-Gilbert

Will Van Scoy, Duluth East

Wisconsin Boys

Braxton Sbraggia, Hurley Caleb

Potaczek, Spooner

CJ Thompson, Northwestern

Connor Crane, Bloomer

Evan Bennett, Superior

Harley Opachan, Flambeau

Koy Nelson, South Shore

Monte Mayberry, Northwestern

Robert Olson, Superior

Syver Gulbrandsen, Northwood

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments