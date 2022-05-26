DULUTH — Before the Section 7A Individual Meet, Drew Anderson and Cooper Hendrickson had never played together in a doubles match.
They may want to reconsider that next season.
The Hibbing twosome defeated two Rock Ridge teams en route to winning the Section 7A doubles title Thursday at Longview Courts.
Anderson and Hendrickson beat Keegan Ruedebusch and Kasey Lamppa in the semifinals 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to advance into the finals.
“There was a lot of coaching going on, but we got through it,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They kept falling behind in every-single match, then they found a way to keep pulling it out.”
In the finals, Anderson and Hendrickson took on the Wolverines’ Owen Buggert and Jake Bradach, and again, lost the first set 6-3.
“It was mostly nerves,” Conda said. “It forced them to start coming forward and moving to the ball to get to the net. They got more aggressive, and it started working. They started to get some good streaks going.
Anderson and Hendrickson came back and dominated the second set 6-1, just like they did in their semifinal match.
“What went on?” Conda said. “Their nerves went away because they had nothing to lose. When you’re in trouble, you have to start hitting. They loosened up a little bit. They were hitting without fear.”
In the third and deciding set, Anderson and Hendrickson came away with a 6-2 victory to claim the title.
“It’s always nice to get a doubles team down there,” Conda said. “Now, they get a chance to see some different competition. It’s an honor to make it to the state tournament.”
