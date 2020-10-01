Anderson a model student-athlete

CHISHOLM — Sofie Anderson is like the Energizer Bunny.
The Chisholm High School senior is always on the go, but she never runs out of energy.
Anderson is a three-sport athlete, figure skates, curls, hunts and she takes part in the drama program at the school.
One of those sports is swimming where Anderson. She is one of the captains, and competes in the 100 breaststroke, the 50 freestyle, the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
Her ability to handle so many activities is shocking to Bluestreaks coach Jessica Rice.
“I don’t know how she does it,” Rice said. “I don’t know how she manages it all, but I appreciate her work ethic. I can always count on her and the role model she is to the younger girls on the team.
“She’s a great example of a student-athlete.”
For Anderson, it’s all in a day’s work, which she does at Heritage Manor as a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) and at Valentini’s as a hostess.
“I have a lot of fun doing everything,” Anderson said. “I enjoy all of the activities that I’m in. It’s stressful at times, but I somehow manage to make it work. I make a schedule to make sure I get all of it in and done.”
As a swimmer, Anderson has been competing on the varsity team since the seventh-grade.
How did she choose swimming?
“Probably because my sisters were both in volleyball, and I wanted to try something different,” Anderson said. “When I first started, I didn’t know how to swim at all, especially doing starts and turns.
“I had to learn a lot. I had to put forth a lot of effort into learning how to swim.”
Anderson began in the backstroke, but a stroke change was coming down the line.
“By the time I got to high school I lost that and learned how to do the breaststroke,” Anderson said. “It was hard to get the timing down, but that’s when I was told by my coaches to just keep doing it in practice.
“Ms. Pogue said I should start doing it more.”
Her work ethic paid off handsomely.
“She has grown as a swimmer just in her strength and her ability to critique and change her stroke,” Rice said. “She had to work hard to get to where she is today. When they (the team) see her working hard, she’s a good role model, and they followed suit.”
It was an easy choice to make her a captain.
“Sofie is organized,” Rice said. “She keeps me on top of things, too. She makes sure the girls know where they need to be. She’s a great captain. She gets things done. I know I can count on her.”
So can her drama department director Katrina Swalby.
Anderson has been in Pippen, The Lion King and Grease.
At the end of November, she will be taking part in Showcase, which will include skits and songs.
She thoroughly enjoys being on the stage.
“I have friends that are involved with it, and they told me how fun it was,” Anderson said. “I wanted to try it out. I ended up enjoying it, but it was hard to do with basketball happening in the winter.”
Anderson hasn’t had any major roles, but she has enjoyed the minor roles she’s played in each of those productions.
“I only had a few lines to memorize, but it wasn’t too challenging, not like the major roles had,” Anderson said. “Working with someone else made it easier.”
With all of that experience, throwing basketball and softball into the mix, what’s more challenging, drama or sports?
“Sports are more challenging,” Anderson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.