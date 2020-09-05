HIBBING — All of the pieces were in place for a state-tournament run in 1971, and the Hibbing High School baseball team left little doubt about the outcome of that season.
The Bluejackets tossed three shutouts, two in the districts and one in the region, and on the strength of three pitchers, Gary Enderle, Tom Ronchetti and Greg Galatz, Hibbing powered its way into the State Class AA Tournament.
“We had a nice combination of players,” said Roland “Bimbo” Thornton. “We had great pitching, and good skills as far as 10-graders go. We had the pitching and fielding. The pitching carried us through the tournament and as far as we got.”
———
That team consisted of Tom Vucetich, Jerry Taylor, Jon Shapiro, Rick Tintor, Enderle, Ronchetti, Joe Micheletti, Galatz, Thornton, Marty Trenberth, Joe Milinovich, Louis Gave, Dennis Blomberg, Morris Berg, Jim Sandelin, George Milinovich, Ken Simberg an Dan Erspamer.
In all, there were six seniors, four juniors and eight sophomores.
There was no animosity between the players.
“We all got along,” Vucetich said. “It was strange because we had a group of seniors and a strong core of sophomores. We got along and that was strange, but if you look at the sophomores, they were the rock of the team.”
Those seniors provided great leadership, according to Thornton.
“They were great guys, great with us younger guys,” Thornton said. “Not only that, but they were good people. Sometimes, you get into situations where guys don’t get along with each other, but we got along well.”
———
One of those sophomores was Tintor, who would drafted, then eventually signed by the Minnesota Twins; Micheletti would go on to an National Hockey League career with the St. Louis Blues.
The seniors were talented, too.
Galatz and Shapiro both ended up at Brown University; Milinovich at the University of Chicago; and Enderle at Concordia.
“The seniors were good,” Vucetich said. “Jerry (Taylor) had a family that was unbelievable when it came to sports. His brother signed with the Twins, but he was killed in Vietnam, and Jerry could have gone anywhere to play.
“Those guys were instrumental to our success. We had a good mixture of players.”
Micheletti agreed.
“Rick was such a presence,” Micheletti said. “Jerry didn’t have the size like Rick, but he was athletic in what he could do. Rick looked like a catcher. He had great feet, a fabulous arm and the glove, not to mention what he could provide offensively.
“Those two guys, in particular, were the reason why we were so good.”
———
Pitching was the mainstay, however.
It all rested upon the arms of Enderle, Ronchetti and Galatz.
“We had some good, younger pitchers, but those three were the workhorses,” Vucetich said. “We didn’t rely too much on the younger guys even though they were decent. Sharky (Enderle) was the workhorse.
“He was tough because of his upbringing. He worked hard.”
How tough was Enderle? There were times when he’d throw 150 pitches in a game.
“He would have a hard time playing right now,” Vucetich said. “If you had a pitch count, and you walked out to the mound and said, ‘Hey Shark, you’re coming out. It wouldn’t have happened.’
“Coaches would have been punched or whatever. There’s no way Sharky would have come out of a game.”
“It’s probably the best pitching staff I had,” assistant coach Dan Bergan said. “They were hard-nosed kids. They didn’t want to lose. They came right at you.
———
Matt Bergan was head coach. His assistants were his brother and Larry Hawkinson.
Bergan was a no-nonsense coach, who wanted things done precisely.
“He was intense, so it took a little getting used to him at the time,” Galatz said. “We appreciated what he was like, and how he coached the team. He was a student of the game.
“Dan was the pitching coach, and a good pitcher himself. He taught me how to throw a curveball because I didn’t have one until the 10th-grade. He gave great instruction.”
There was no horsing around with Bergan at the helm of the ship.
“Matt said this is the way you’re going to play,” Vucetich said. “You hustled in. You hustled out. You didn’t talk to anybody. I hung around with the Chisholm guys, so I would get to firstbase and Potso (Valentini) would be talking to me.
“I could feel Bergan’s stare because had I said anything, I would have probably been benched. All of those guys were talking to me.”
Micheletti appreciated the things Bergan did.
“He never used excuses,” Micheletti said. “He taught us this is the way it goes. You might get some bad breaks or wrong calls, but you have to move on. He talked to us about not being sore losers.
“You had to get on with it and not use excuses.”
According to Thornton, Bergan, Bergan and Hawkinson complimented each other well.
“The whole coaching staff, they had it down as far as what they were,” Thornton said. “That showed over the years.”
———
Micheletti left a big impression on Dan Bergan and his wife, Terri.
“He baked me an apple pie on the night before a big test, and he brought it to my house,” Bergan said with a laugh. “My wife still says that’s the best pie she’s ever tasted.
“That’s the kind of relationship we had with those players.”
———
Before the season started, Shapiro and Enderle could be found in the basement iof Shapiro Drug, tossing a ball around.
Any wild throw would reverberate in the drug store, but they were ready to start the season.
“Gary was good,” Shapiro said. “He was a finesse pitcher. He was a gamer.”
———
During indoor practice, the team was taking batting practice in the old girls gym.
The pitching machine was called Iron Mike, and it took half the practice before it started throwing strikes.
As his players were hitting, Bergan would line up the rest of them up in a certain order to field the batted balls.
“Matt always had the infielders lined up first, then the outfielders, with the pitchers against the back wall,” Vucetich said. “He didn’t want any pitcher getting hurt with a line shot.”
According to Vucetich, Enderle begged Bergan to stand in the front row.
“Matt says, ‘Ok, you’re in the front, go up there and be safe,’” Vucetich said. “On the next pitch, a line shot hits him right in the nose. There’s blood all over the gym. He’s bleeding like a stuck pig.
“That was the last time a pitcher went into the front row, but Shark would have gone back for more. That wasn’t going to stop him.”
Tintor made the biggest impression of them all in that gym.
“Rick hit a ball so hard in that gym that he broke a brick with one of those rubber batting practice balls,” Bergan said.
———
With Enderle, Ronchetti and Galatz doing most of the pitching, Hibbing finished with a 17-4 regular-season mark.
The Bluejackets lost two doubleheaders that season, one to Little Falls and one to Bemidji.
The Lumberjacks had a player named Gary Sargent.
Vucetich remembers one of his at bats during one of those games.
The game was being played at the college field, and the left field fence was right up against one of the walls of a building on the campus.
Enderle was on the mound, and Vucetich was at second base.
“He hit one so hard and it left the field so fast that when I turned around, the ball was already coming back to me at second base,” Vucetich said. “It had rolled all of the way back to second base after hitting that building.
“That’s probably one of the most hard-hit balls I have ever seen.”
———
Former Hibbing native Chuck Grillo was coaching the Lumberjacks’ at the time.
“Chuck and I became good friends later in life,” Micheletti said. “He still sends me texts during hockey games. He’s a wonderful person, and a good coach.”
———
The Bluejackets were strong up the middle with Tintor behind the plate, Vucetich at second and Taylor at short. Micheletti, he moved to third base.
“When I was growing up, I was always a shortstop, but Jerry was a fabulous baseball player, plain and simple,” Micheletti said. “He was athletic and had so much range at short. I wasn’t going to wrestle that position away from him.
“At third, I got a chance to play, which was fine. I learned a new position. We both had good hands, range and arms, but he was a step above me in all of those categories. He was fun to play with and watch.”
They may have been sophomores, but they played like seasoned veterans.
“With those two on the left side, you had some athletes,” Vucetich said. “These weren’t senior studs. These were sophomore studs.”
———
The season had its lighter moments and the two instigators, according to Vucetich, were Tintor and Taylor
“If something happened in school, or if something happened in practice, you always knew it was Taylor and Tintor,” Vucetich said. “Those two guys, they marched to the beat of their own drummer, but they had fun.”
One incident sticks out in Vucetich’s mind.
“Jerry broke his finger either during the districts or regionals,” Vucetich said. “Matt would have benched him had he knew how he broke it. He told Matt that he broke it helping his dad fix the car, or something like that.
“I think it was he and Ricky wrestling. It was special with those guys. They kept the place loose.”
Bergan has no problem believing that.
“They had more fun than anybody that Matt and I coached,” Bergan said. “They had more fun and more talent, no doubt about it.”
———
On another occasion, the Bluejackets were playing Moose Lake in a doubleheader.
During one of the games, Bergan wasn’t too pleased with an umpire’s call.
“The umpire makes the wrong call,” Vucetich said. “Matt goes out there, and nobody knew the rule book better than Matt. He carried a rule book in the med kit. He’s arguing with this guy, so he turns to the dugout and says, ‘Get me the rule book.’
“This umpire should have cut his losses because Matt would make him look like a fool. The funny part, you could hear Matt telling him it’s on page 20, rule four, paragraph five. The umpire didn’t change his call, but Matt was right. He knew the rule book.”
———
In the District 28 Tournament, Hibbing beat Hill City 7-0, Nashwauk-Keewatin 7-0, then the Bluejackets downed Grand Rapids 4-2 for that title.
“Sharky was pitching, and he probably threw around 150 pitches, like normal,” Vucetich said. “This Grand Rapids guy hit one so hard for the third out that it knocked me back pretty far.
“As soon as he hits it, I’m thinking, ‘If this ball goes through my legs, Shark will kill me.’ I got it.”
———
On that bus ride home, Bergan decided to take a detour through Greenhaven for one particular purpose.
The team was caught off guard by that move.
“The best thing that happened after that game is we’re coming home and it was the night of the class kegger,” Vucetich said. “We’re coming into Hibbing, and for some reason, we turned into Greenhaven.
“There were guys in the back of the bus that couldn’t get back to Hibbing fast enough to get to that kegger. We go through Greenhaven, and we pull up to Matt’s house. There was complete silence.”
Bergan knew he had a good team, and he didn’t want anybody getting into trouble.
“Matt gets up and says, ‘The party is at my house tonight.’” Vucetich said. “He knew that he had some guys that could wander a little bit. We stayed at his house and had hot dogs and brats and stuff like that.
“There were some good teams before us that this happened to. He wasn’t going to take that chance again.”
Shapiro said, “He was concerned about us breaking protocol, so he held a root-beer kegger in his basement. Being Jewish, Matt went up to my dad all worried that pork would be in the hot dogs.
“My dad said, ‘It’s OK, don’t worry about it.”
———
Hibbing would beat Duluth Central in the region semifinals by the score of 3-1.
In the finals against Rush City, Enderle was getting the starting nod.
He had a lot of incentive to beat the Tigers.
“We always played at Hinckley, and Matt always had our players dress on the bus,” Bergan said. “With our shirts tucked in, we always sent the bigger players out first to impress the people.
“We walked into the Hinckley Stadium, and Rush City were sitting in the stands, drinking pop and eating hot dogs. They sure thought a lot about themselves. They laughed at us on the way by.”
Enderle didn’t take kindly to that gesture.
“He stuck out that big chin of his, and kept throwing strike after strike,” Bergan said. “They wouldn’t have scored on him had he pitched to them consecutively.”
Enderle shutout Rush City 7-0 as the Bluejackets claimed the 7AA title.
———
Shapiro, who hit six home runs that season and batted over .400, was in the on-deck circle in a somewhat close game against the Tigers.
Matt Bergan approached him and had a simple message.
“Matt, I adored him,” Shapiro said. “He was an extraordinary motivator. I had already hit five home runs that season, but I remember him coming up to me and saying, ‘If you’re going to hit a home run, now would be a good time to do it.’
“I hit a home run and rest is history.”
———
The theme at all of Bergan’s practices was defense and situations. Everybody had to know what to do after the ball was hit.
During a practice just before the team headed south to the state, Bergan had all of his pitchers on the mound going through first-and-third situations.
“I went into the windup, and the guy took off from first,” Galatz said. “I turned to look and Matt went off on me. He told me that’s a balk and the guy on third scores. That stuck with me.”
———
Galatz was a quick learner, as he found out at state against Fairmont in the quarterfinals.
“There were two outs and guys on first and third, and the guy took off,” Galatz said. “I thought, ‘That darn Bergan.’ It was unbelievable. Tom cuts the throw off, then throws home.
“The guy plows into Rick, but we got the guy out. I was just amazed. He called this play in practice, and it happens during the first game at state. I was smiling to myself.”
That’s the way it was. Bergan was a stickler for perfection.
“You were drilled and sure enough, it happens,” Vucetich said. “When you sat in the gym, you would go over situations. It got to the point where you hated it, but I can honestly say that if we lost a game, it would be by human error.
“We never lost a game because nine guys weren’t moving. If there was a base hit, you didn’t sit there with a finger up your nose and watch the play. You learned the game. You did things the right way.”
———
Shapiro was the most physically fit person on the team. On the trip to state, he packed his suitcase with 60 pounds of weights.
“He did a lot of working out,” Galatz said. “He worked hard on conditioning. He had questionable knees at times, and he had gotten hurt in one of the games going into the state tournament.
“Getting on the bus, Hawkinson was grabbing the bags and luggage. He went to grab Shapiro’s luggage, and he couldn’t lift it. It was packed with weights. That was Jon.”
Shapiro may have lifted weights, but the training regimens were different 40 years ago.
“We didn’t know much about that then,” Shapiro said. “If we knew even one-tenth of what they do now in terms of training and nutrition, it would have been scary.”
Shapiro got a lot of praise from the younger Bergan.
“He was a tough left-handed hitter, competitive, hard-nosed player,” Bergan said. “Matt loved him. He was one of his favorites as far as being competitive goes.”
———
The day before the tournament started, the Minneapolis Star Tribune had an article on the Bluejackets.
“It stated how the planets aligned perfectly for us,” Shapiro said. “We had four losses that year, and even though our team wasn’t as highly regarded as it was my sophomore year, those losses were to two teams in the tournament.
“We had a perfect opportunity to redeem those losses.”
———
At state, Hibbing lost to Fairmont 4-0 in the quarterfinals.
“They threw a pitcher that signed with the Twins,” Vucetich said. “The kid was about 6-feet-7-inches tall, and he practically handed the ball to his catcher, from what I can remember. He threw it pretty good.”
Shapiro remembers that day well.
“Unfortunately, it was unseasonably hot,” Shapiro said. “It was in the low to mid-90s, and we had those wool uniforms. The heat was unbelievably oppressive. Fairmontmthrew a left-hander, and we hadn’t seen many of them during the year.”
———
In the consolation semifinals, the Bluejackets ran into a familiar foe — Bemidji.
After being swept in that earlier doubleheader, Hibbing came back to get an 8-2 win over the Lumberjacks.
That game brings back painful memories for Shapiro.
It was in that game where Shapiro suffered a catastrophic knee injury.
He was being recruited for baseball by teams like Florida State and Arizona State, but he would eventually attend Brown University, which had an up-and-coming baseball program in the Ivy League.
Midway Stadium had been a venue for a rock concert, so the conditions of the field were less than perfect.
“I was going for a ball in right-center field,” Shapiro said. “The field conditions were lousy. The ball hit one of those slick patches and skipped. All of a sudden it was upon me. I planted my right leg, my body kept going, but my leg didn’t. I had a horrific ACL injury.”
That injury didn’t get diagnosed right away.
“My father had a friend in Minneapolis, and he got an appointment with the team physician of the Minnesota Vikings,” Shapiro said. “He did a five-minute exam through my pants and said, ‘You twisted your knee. In reality, it was a debilitating ACL injury.
“I was limping through the summer, then I went to the Mayo Clinic. I needed surgery. I had it during Christmas of my freshman year in college.”
———
While recuperating back at the hotel, Shapiro got some condolences from a familiar foe.
“I was sitting in a hot tub by the pool in 104-degree water, and my knee blew up to 4-times its normal size,” Shapiro said. “Gary Sargent, who I had hit a home run against earlier the season, must have remembered me, so he came up to me and said some kind words.
“The state tournament was the epitome of the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.”
———
In the consolation finals, Hibbing would lose to Anoka 2-0.
Shapiro tried to give it a go, but to no avail.
“I tried batting, but I couldn’t put any weight on my leg,” Shapiro said.
“It was definitely a big blow to the team,” Thornton said. “You have one of the stalwart seniors going down, and that takes the wind out of you. He’s one of your main guys in the state tournament.”
———
That wasn’t the only time Shapiro had been hurt that season.
Against Duluth Central, Shapiro was in the middle of a delayed double steal.
“Bruce Skoglund was their catcher, and when he threw the ball to second, the ball, the glove and my jaw got there at the same time,” Shapiro said. “It knocked me out for several minutes.
“When I got up, I walked out to center field.”
———
Vucetich was named to the all-state team.
“I did OK,” Vucetich said. “I got a few lucky hits and stole a couple of bases. I did get thrown out at the third in the first game, and Matt wasn’t happy with me. I was the only guy on the team that had the green light.”
———
Vucetich did steal over 20 bases that season, with five of those being steals of home, including one in the state tournament.
Some of them came on the back end of double steals.
“You just hope you don’t get killed,” Vucetich said. “They don’t know I’m coming, and if they swing, I’m dead meat.”
During one game, with the Bluejackets leading big, Vucetich reached first safely, and the directions coming from the dugout were, ‘No stealing.’
“I stole second, then I stole third,” Vucetich said with a chuckle. “Matt wasn’t coaching third, but when I got to third, Matt comes out of the dugout and says, ‘I thought I told you not to steal.’ I said, ‘I thought you were saying something, but I couldn’t quite make it out.’
“We had a few giggles there. Matt was stuck in his ways. You bought into the system. It’s almost like Coach (PJ) Fleck now. You talk about culture, that’s what we grew up with.”
———
Shapiro said the state-tournament appearance was underwhelming, but a good experience nonetheless.
“We developed lifelong relationships,” Shapiro said. “We didn’t do well, but it was an unbelievable experience.”
