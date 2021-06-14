Allure of softball brings Tigers assistant back

CHERRY — Scott Sauter tried to retire, but to no avail.
The longtime Cherry High School softball assistant coach, who started in 2006 and worked until 2016, took three years off, but the allure of the sport brought him back into the fold.
He doesn’t regret the decision.
Sauter, along with Tiger head coach Darrell Bjerklie, are bringing Cherry back to the state tournament for the eighth time since their partnership started 15 years ago, and for the first time since 2016.
After he stepped away five years ago, he remained in contact with Bjerklie, who worked his magic to get him back with the team.
“I planned on retiring for good, but I missed it a lot,” Sauter said. “I talked to Darrell over the last couple of years, and he had me start coming back to help him. That was his plan.
“He got me hooked again. This is something that you’re either in or you’re out.”
Sauter got into the mix because his daughters were playing in the mid-2000s.
Once they graduated, he could have moved on, but he stayed onboard for another five years.
“It was a great run, and a lot of fun,” Sauter said.
When Sauter did decide to pull the plug, he thought that was the end. He couldn’t have been more wrong.
“I missed working with the kids,” Sauter said. “I missed the competition. It’s a rewarding thing, and it’s at that time of the year where there’s not a lot going on. I missed everything about it.”
At that point, it didn’t take much talking from Bjerklie to get him back.
“The tug at the heartstrings was big,” Sauter said. “I was busy with work, but I watched a couple of their section final games. The pull was big. I love working with the kids. I enjoy it.”
Teaming up with Bjerklie again was a no-brainer.
“I’ve known Darrell for a long time. I grew up with him,” Sauter said. “We know each other from way back. “We’re friends off the field, and that helps, too.”
They are also on the same page when it comes to coaching. There’s very little friction between the two of them when it comes to discussing strategy during a game.
“Darrell and I have a great working relationship when it comes to fastpitch,” Sauter said. “We have the same beliefs in what we want to accomplish. We’re open with each other, and he respects my opinion.
“You have things that you might disagree on, like how you want to do something, but we sit down, talk about it and work it out. We never have a dispute over anything.”
Sauter said he and Bjerklie can’t take all of the credit for the success of the program. It takes more than two individuals to develop that much success.
“It’s with the kids,” Sauter said. “We have a great feeder program. We have great pitching programs. That’s a big part of it, but it’s also what we teach on the composure part of the game. We don’t focus everything on talent and fundamentals.
“The mental toughness and composure that we teach is the key to the higher-level of play.”
With high standards throughout the program, there’s only one thing the Tigers want to accomplish each season.
“Every year our ultimate goal is to win the last game of the year.,” Sauter said. “That’s where we set our standards.”
