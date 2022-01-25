AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team played without their leading guard Brayden Leffel on Monday night.
The senior was out sick and Two Harbors took advantage of that and went on to beat the Giants, 66-48.
“He (Leffel) is our leader,” head coach Erik Skelton said. “We missed him tonight.”
Mesabi East grabbed an early 5-0 lead when Hayden Sampson hit a three-pointer and Cody Fallstrom made a layup. The Agates scored two quick buckets to make it a one point contest.
Sampson then made a pair of free throws and Ethan Sickel picked up a rebound and put it back in to give the Giants a 9-4 lead. The Agates then went on a 9-0 scoring streak to grab a 13-9 lead.
“What is hurting us is our lack of depth,” Skelton said. “They got on that scoring run and it hurt us.”
Kaid Kuter stopped the Agates scoring streak when he hit a deep three-pointer to make it a one point game. Trent Gomez of Two Harbors then hit a three-pointer of his own to make it a 16-12 Agates lead.
Fallstrom made it a 2-point contest when he made a layup. Clark Nelson then hit a three-pointer and brother Cam then tossed a short jumper in to make it a 21-14 Agates lead.
The Giants did what they could to get back into the game but the Two Harbors size in the paint was just too much. Ethan Bopp made a pair of layups and an Isaiah Heitala lay-in made it a 38-23 Agates lead with time running out in the first half.
Fallstrom closed out the first half scoring when he hit a jumper at the buzzer to cut the Two Harbors lead to 38-25. Fallstrom ended the half with 10 points to lead Mesabi East.
The Agates added to their lead early in the second half when Bopp and Gomez scored quick buckets to make it a 44-28 contest.
The Giants battled to try to get back into the contest but the Two Harbors defense would not let them get any closer than 12 points.
“We battled out there,” Skelton said. “We worked hard and never gave up out there.”
Falstrom and Sampson both led the Giants with 14 points.
Kyler Pitkanen led the Agates with 19.
Mesabi East will travel to face Virginia on Friday.
“We played them earlier this year and it was a one point contest,” Skelton said. “I would expect Friday to be another tight game.”
TH 38 28 — 66
ME 25 23 — 48
Two Harbors: Ethan Bopp 10, Trent Gomez 15, Kyler Pitkanen 19, Sebastian Bark 2, Isaiah Hietala 5, Clark Nelson 5, Cam Nelson 9; Three pointers: Cam Nelson 2, Gomez 1, Clark Nelson 1; Free throws: 4-7; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None;
Mesabi East: Kaid Kuter 10, Sulvoris Wallace 2, Ethan Sickel 8, Cody Fallstrom 14, Hayden Sampson 14; Three pointers: Kuter 2, Sampson 1; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: None;
Girls’ Basketball
MI-B 61,
Cass Lake-Bena 56
At Cass Lake, the top-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team faced a big test Monday night, hitting the road to take on No. 8 Cass Lake-Bena.
In the end, the Rangers held on for the win against the Panthers, 61-56.
Jordan Zubich led the way for Mountain Iron-Buhl in the win, with the sophomore putting down 19 points. Sage Ganyo added 11 and Ava Butler finished with 10.
Cass Lake-Bena was led by Taryn Frazer’s 18 points. Amika Laduke added 14 and Gabby Fineday finished with 12.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (14-2) will travel to Deer River on Thursday.
MIB 36 25 — 61
CLB 26 30 — 56
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 8, Hali Savela 4, Jordan Zubich 19, Brooke Niska 4, Gabby Lira 1, Sage Ganyo 11, Ava Butler 10, Lauren Maki 4; Three pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 2; Free throws: 16-28; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Zubich.
Cass Lake-Bena: Mya Reyes 3, Taryn Frazer 18, Krisalyn Seelye 6, Alexiah LaRose 3, Gabby Fineday 12, Amika Laduke 14; Three pointers: Reyes 1, Frazer 2, LaRose 1; Free throws: 9-17; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Esko 55,
Mesabi East 41
At Esko, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team played a solid second half against the Eskomos, but it wasn’t enough to dig them out of an 11-point halftime deficit as they fell 55-41.
Kora Forsline led the way for the Giants in the loss with 23 points.
Jayden Karppinen matched that for Esko with 23 points of her own. Avery Kuklinski chipped in with 10.
Mesabi East traveled to Cook County on Tuesday. Results from that game will be in Thursday’s Mesabi Tribune. The Giants will then host International Falls on Thursday.
ME 17 24 — 41
EHS 28 27 — 55
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 2, Gianna Lay 6, Maija Hill 2, Elli Theel 2, Kora Forslien 23, Maggie Lamppa 2, Marta Forsline 4; Three pointers: Lay 2; Free throws: 9-11; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Esko: Jayden Karppinen 23, Aila Gabel 6, Hannah Swanson 3, Kallie Sinnott 4, Avery Kuklinski 10, Emily Rengo 2, Kyra Johnson 4, Rachel Antonutti 3; Three pointers: Karppinen 3, Gabel 2, Kuklinski 2, Antonutti 1; Free throws:5-6; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Boys Hockey
Duluth Marshall 3
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
DULUTH — Sam Anderson stopped 35 shots to earn the shutout as Duluth Marshall beat Hibbing/Chisholm 3-0 in high school boys hockey action Monday at Mars-Lakeview Arena.
The Hilltoppers scored at 16:32 of the first period on a goal by Tucker D’Allaird.
Marshall added two goals in the second as Ethan Carlson lit the lamp at 7:26, and D’Allaird tallied his second goal of the game at 11:54.
Brayden Boyer had nine saves for the Bluejackets. Evan Radovich stopped seven shots.
HC 0 0 0 — 0
DM 1 2 0 — 3
First Period — 1. DM, Tucker D’Allaird (Garrett Olek, Aidan Adamski), 16:32.
Second Period — 2. DM, Ethan Carlson (Jonas Martinelli, Joseph Stauber), 7:26; 3. DM, D’Allaird (Olek, Adamski), 11:54.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 6-3-x—9; Evan Radovich x-5-2—7; Duluth Marshall, Sam Anderson 9-11-15—35.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 0-0; Duluth Marshall 4-8.
Boys Basketball
South Ridge 70
Greenway 62
COLERAINE — Austin Josephson had 26 points as the Panthers beat the Raiders at home Monday.
Also hitting double figures for South Ridge were Aaron Bennett with 18, with three 3-pointers, and Ashton Neudahl with 14.
Mathias Macknight had 22 for Greenway, including four 3-pointers. Grant Hansen added 18 and Westin Smith had 17, with five 3-pointers.
GHS 28 34 — 62
SR 33 37 — 70
Greenway: Westin Smith 17, Grant Hansen 18, Kolin Waterhouse 2, Matthias Macknight 22, Grant Rychart 3.
South Ridge: Ashton Neudahl 14, Ethan Nelson 2, Aaron Bennett 18, Slayton Stroschein 8, Austin Josephson 26.
Total Fouls: Greenway NA; South Ridge NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Greenway 1-2; South Ridge 6-9; 3-pointers: Smith 5, Hansen, Macknight 4, Rychart; Bennett 3, Stroschein.
Skip Nalan Invite
GRAND RAPIDS — At 106 pounds, Emma Platt received a first-round bye, then she was pinned by Charles Ikola of Deer River at 18 seconds.
Platt was pinned by Marcus Hayes of Royalton-Upsala at 1:35 in the consolation round.
At 113, Zander Gouldin was pinned by Holden Brink of Grand Rapids at 18 seconds, then he received a bye in the consolation bracket. Gouldin was then pinned at 57 seconds by John Pelarski of Aitkin.
At 120, Gabe Martin had a first-round bye, then he was pinned by Brennen Perkovich of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation round, Martin pinned Jaeger Roemmich of Jamestown at 2:33, then in the consolation semifinals, Martin was pinned by Gavin Tabbert of Proctor/Hermantown at 2:04.
In his seventh-place match, Martin was pinned by Warren Ritter of Grand Rapids at 1:45.
At 126, Ethan Roy beat Lukas Lind of Brainerd 9-8, then in the quarterfinals, Roy was pinned by Landon Negel of Edina at 1:36.
In the consolation round, Roy pinned Mason Tracey of Grand Rapids at 52 seconds, but he lost a 9-0 decision to Nathan Trotter of Aitkin. In his seventh-place match, roy lost 12-3 to Elijah Germann of Brainerd.
At 132, Jacoby Ekanem lost by fall to Kai Sullman of Edina at 1:08, then he received a bye in the consolation round.
Ekanem won by fall over Zach Wunner of Proctor-Hermantown at 1:58, then in the consolation semifinals, Ekanem was pinned by Sam Villeneuve-Soule of Grand Rapids at 1:41.
In his seventh-place match, Ekanem was pinned by Jayden Fairbanks of Deer River at 2:18.
At 138, Luke Tichy was pinned by Owen Hipps of Edina at 1:01, then he lost a 9-0 decision to Conner Higgins of Grand Rapids.
At 145, Grant Price was pinned by Nicholas Leibold of Royalton-Upsala at 2:49, then he had a bye in his first consolation-round match.
Price then beat Louis Kjellberg of Jamestown 6-3, before being pinned by Jason Thomas of Superior at 2:38.
In his seventh-place match, Price forfeited to Leibold.
At 152, Jack Bautch pinned Eric Winterscheidt of Superior at 2:47, then in the quarterfinals, Bautch beat Tegan Larson of Fosston-Bagley by tech fall, 17-1 at 5:52.
Zak McPhee of Proctor/Hermantown pinned Bautch at 3:32. In his third-place match, Bautch rebounded to beat Liam Holmberg of Edina 6-2.
At 152, Lucky Benz had a first-round bye, then Benz was pinned by Leibold at 54 seconds.
Benz had a bye in the consolation round, then Winterscheidt pinned Benz at 1:32.
In the seventh-place match, Larson won by fall at 31 seconds.
At 160, Bryson Larrabee had a first-round bye, then he pinned Damien Cross of Jamestown at 2:28.
In the semifinals, Larrabee beat Trevor Snetsinger of Grand Rapids 9-2.
In the championship match, Larrabee lost an 8-2 decision to Colton Mewes of Jamestown.
At 170, Cooper Hendrickson pinned Adam Cox of Brainerd at 1:43, but in the quarterfinals, Hendrickson was pinned by Gabe Gorecki of Royalton-Upsala at 3:00.
In the consolation round, Hendrickson pinned Weston Danielson of Grand Raids at 3:50, then in the consolation semifinals, Hendrckson lost a 7-1 decision to Ashton LaBelle of North Branch.
In the seventh-place match, Hendrickson won by forfeit over Koby Endrew of Wadena/Deer Creek.
At 182, Thomas Hagen had a first-round bye, then he lost a 16-6 decision to Shane Carlson of Brainerd.
In the consolation round, Hagen had a bye, then beat Hunter Novitzki of Royalton-Upsala 3-2.
In his fifth-place match, Hagen pinned Gus Thompson of Deer River at 2:26.
At 195, Drew Shay had a first-round bye, then in the quarterfinals, Shay beat Kenneth Braman of Edina 9-4.
In the semifinals, Shay pinned Ethan Kosloski of Brainerd at 3:33, then in the finals, Shay was pinned by Jojo Thompson of Deer River at 1:19.
At 220, Ian Larrabee pinned Camden Rhodes of Edina at 1:15. In the semifinals, Larrabee was pinned by Nathan Stifter of Atikin at 5:04.
In the consolation semifinals, Larrabee beat Bo Nelson of Jamestown 13-5, then in his third-place match, Larrabee pinned Charles Thorsen of Edina at 2:14.
Royalton-Upsala won the team title with 185.5 points, followed by Grand Rapids with Black 171, Jamestown 166, Brainerd 156, Aitkin 150, Edina 140, Deer River 121, then Hibbing at 111.5.
Grand Rapids Orange had 78, Proctor/Hermantown 52.5, Superior 47, Fosston-Bagley 37, North Branch 19, Wadena-Deer Creek 18 and Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.