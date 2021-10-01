AURORA — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team was right in the thick of things Thursday night against Two Harbors.
Trialing 1-0 at the half, one converted opportunity would knot things up for the Giants. That opportunity never came, however. Along with the challenge of playing their third game in a week, fatigue set in for Mesabi East as they gave up five second half goals to fall to the Agates 6-0.
Two Harbors was led by Karly Holm, who finished the contest with a hat trick. Holm had the Agates lone first half goal before adding two more in the second. Holm was subbed out of the game after the hat trick, taking a well-earned rest.
Two Harbors controlled the pace of play early and played around in the Mesabi East defensive end. Senior goalie Kylie Baranzelli was diligent, making her first save of the night at the 7:30 mark in the first. She grabbed another at 9:00 and 11:10 but Holm proved to be too much, firing one past Baranzelli for the 1-0 lead at 13:45.
Mesabi East’s first major scoring opportunity came less than two minutes later with Olivia Forsline etching a shot on goal that was stopped by Agates goalie Lily Benvie.
The two squads continued to battle in the first half with Mesabi East’s Elli Theel grabbing a breakaway just past the 23 minute mark. The Two Harbors defenders stopped the attack, however, to keep the Giants off the board.
The Agates found one final scoring attempt late in the half with a shot going off the Giants right-side post. After 40 minutes, Two Harbors held the 1-0 advantage.
The second half was a totally different ball game as Two Harbors began to take advantage of some tired Mesabi East Area legs.
Just four minutes into the second frame, Lizzy Aug doubled her team’s lead with a shot that beat out Baranzelli.
Just after the ensuing restart, the Agates stole the ball away from the Giants as they quickly found Holm who put it away for her second goal of the night. Holm added another at 13:43 to put Two Harbors up 4-0.
The Agates tacked on two more goals with Meagan Bergerson scoring at the 23:51 mark before Benvie, now in at attacker, scored with just over a minute to play at 38:52.
Not the result they wanted, Giants assistant coach Jim Bennett commended his team for their hard work on the pitch.
“I thought the girls worked very hard today and I was pleased with a few of the defensive moves they were making,” Bennett said.
Citing the difficulty of playing three games in one week, Bennett said his squad showed resiliency even if they were running out of bodies.
“We’ve had three games this week which is a lot of miles and the injuries start to add up. We were a bit fatigued in the second half and we were missing a couple of key girls that had to rest up. It’s been a difficult week to say the least.”
On his team’s scoring chances in the first, Bennett said it can’t come down to one player.
“We had some opportunities there in the first half but the attackers have to be up there to support whoever has the ball. Whenever we had a chance today, it was just a single person up there trying to make something happen.”
With netminder Kylie Baranzelli seeing quite a bit of action in the contest, Bennett mentioned how invaluable she is in goal.
“As a senior, she’s someone we’re going to miss after this year. She had some great stops for us. I think we’ll have someone ready to fill her shoes but it’s a tough position to replace.”
Despite the loss, Bennett said quitting is not something the Giants will ever do.
“Every time they’re out there, they work really hard. It’s something that shows a lot about their character, even if we’re getting beat. That’s the great thing about this team.”
Mesabi East Area will keep things moving when they play host to Crookston on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
