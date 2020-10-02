TWO HARBORS — The Agates dominated play Thursday as they blanked the visiting Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team, 10-0.
Giants head coach Sue Bennett said her club managed only a couple shots on goal on a cold night on the pitch.
Mesabi East’s Kylie Baranzelli stopped 14 shots in net.
The Giants host Two Harbors at 7 p.m. Thursday.
