MOUNTAIN IRON — It was early in the first quarter and the Hibbing High School football team had Two Harbors in a third-and-15 situation on the Agates 45-yard line.
On paper, it looked like the Bluejackets would force the Agates to punt, making a big defensive stand to gain some early momentum, then it all got snatched away on one play.
Two Harbors ran for 14 yards, went for it on fourth-and-one and got the first down, then the Agates proceeded to get the first touchdown of the game en route to a 63-0 victory over Hibbing at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex.
Giving up big plays has been hurting Hibbing all season, and this was no exception.
“That’s been a huge factor this year,” Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said. “We have to figure that part of it out. We, as coaches, have to put them in better situations in practice that put them in those better situations.
“They have to come out and perform.”
That first touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Jake Marxhausen, then Two Harbors proceeded to score on its next five possessions.
Isaiah Hietala scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter, then in the second quarter, Caleb Waldron rambled in from 10 yards out, quarterback Clark Nelson hit Alec Churness on an 18-yard scoring strike, Churness scored on a 1-yard run and Heitala ended the first-half barrage with an 11-yard scoring run.
Falling behind has been the rule rather than exception for the Bluejackets, and that saps all of energy out of the team.
“That hurts,” Howard said. “As a coaching staff, we’re trying to keep everyone pumped up on the sidelines. It’s a mindset. We have to figure out a way to change that mindset.”
How to change that mindset is the million-dollar question.
“We’re trying to do research on how to change that,” Howard said. “We’re trying different things.”
Two Harbors’ defense put the clamps down on the Bluejackets’ offense, which didn’t get their first first down until late in the third quarter.
It’s all about confidence on offense.
“Since our Pine City game, we haven’t been able to put a drive together,” Howard said. “We put a few drives together against Mora, but we haven’t had a drive since that point.
“We have to have that confidence on offense. We have to find it.”
The Agates misdirection offense kept rolling in the third quarter when Heitala ran in from 25 yards out, then the defense got into the act when Tate Nelson intercepted a Bluejacket pass and scored from 34 yards out.
Another interception by Marxhausen set up a 69-yard touchdown scamper by Ben Schwartz to end the scoring.
Now, Hibbing has to get ready for a Wednesday game at Atkin.
“We have to talk as a coaching staff this weekend and see what we can do to shake it up,” Howard said.
TH 14 29 13 7 — 63
HHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
TH — Jake Marxhausen 1 run (Caleb Waldron kick)
TH — Isaiah Hietala 8 run (Waldron kick)
Second Quarter:
TH — Waldron 10 run (Waldron kick)
TH — Alec Churness 18 pass from Clark Nelson (Waldron run)
TH — Churness 1 run (Waldron kick)
TH — Heitala 11 run (Waldron kick)
Third Quarter:
TH — Hietala 25 run (kick failed)
TH — Tate Nelson 34 interception return (Waldron kick)
Fourth Quarter:
TH — Ben Schwartz 69 run (Waldron kick)
