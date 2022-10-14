Agates beat Hibbing G Giombetti Oct 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two Harbors 59Hibbing 14TWO HARBORS — The Agates grabbed a 22-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back in the win over the Bluejackets at home Friday.Deacon Bark had a 47-yard scoring run, Tate Nelson returned an interception 44 yards and and Ethan Bopp had a 1-yard plunge in the first 12 minutes for Two Harbors.In the second quarter, Kyler Pitkanen scored on a 19-yard pass from Bopp; Bark had a 30-yard scoring run; Jacob Carpenter had a 2-yard jaunt; and Alex Cernada kicked a 27-yard field goal.In the third quarter, Cash Williams had a 35-yard scoring run, and in the fourth quarter, Tate Nelson scored on a 53-yard run.Hibbing scored its first points in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Ethan Eskeli, and a 76-yard kickoff return by Jack Bautch.HHS 0 0 0 14 — 14TH 22 24 7 6 — 59First Quarter:TH — Deacon Bark 47 run (Alex Cernada kick)TH — Tate Nelson 44 interception return (Jacob Carpenter run)TH — Ethan Bopp 1 run (Cernada kick)Second Quarter:TH — Kyler Pitkanen 19 pass from Bopp (Cernada kick)TH — Bark 30 run (Cernada Kick)TH — Carpenter 2 run (Cernada kick)TH — Cernada 27-yard field goalThird Quarter:TH — Cash Williams 35 run (Cernada kick)Fourth Quarter:H — Ethan Eskeli 2 run (Thomas Hagen run)TH — Tate Nelson 53 run (Cernada kick)H — Jack Bautch 76 kickoff return (run failed) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mesabi Tribune Hibbing Football Alex Cernada Tate Nelson Sport Basketball Fourth Quarter Hibbing Jacob Carpenter Run Kyler Pitkanen Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Dedicated to the ones we love Motorist dies in two vehicle crash in Cherry Township Sandra Marie Nielsen Denise Ann Tramontin Amanda Stacy (Alto) Carlson Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.