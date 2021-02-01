HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling had a 0-2 weekend in Mora, but the Bluejackets didn’t lose due to a lack of effort.
Hibbing was outmanned in both dual meets against the Mustangs and Little Falls, giving up 24 points due to forfeits.
The Bluejackets will try to regroup today when they travel to Proctor for the Proctor Triangular, which also includes Pine City, with approximate start times of 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Proctor High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing assistant coach Craig Platt said the team took its lumps last weekend, but giving up four-open weight classes didn’t help.
“The kids that did wrestle, wrestled tough, which we expected,” Platt said. “We put out 10 matches per dual, and our kids came out winning five out of those 10. Those are the statistics that we look at, the kids performing well.
“It was a last-minute deal. We were supposed to wrestle on Friday, but they moved it to Saturday on us. We were kind of in limbo there for a little bit. The performances were good. Little Falls and Mora were tough. They put out full teams, and it’s tough to come back from 24 points down.”
Against the Rails and Dragons, Platt said neither team fields a full team, so the Bluejackets should present well.
“We’ll try to get in as many matches as we can,” Platt said. “We’ll try to match up, bumping a couple of guys up to get matches. We’ll make up what we can, so we can have solid duals against those two teams.
“We wrestled both of them earlier in the season, and we did well. Things will get a little tighter with those four extras, but hopefully, they will bump around so we can get more matches. That’s the name-of-the-game this year.”
As far as the matches go, getting pins is the No. 1 priority, followed by not getting pinned, but Platt said they’re not concerned about the wins and losses. It’s all about effort.
“We look more at the progression of the kids as they go through,” Platt said. “As long as they go out there and give us six minutes of wrestling, that’s the best they can do. There’s always going to be somebody who’s tougher.
“That’s one of our key factors, give us six minutes. That’s all we ask all of the time. We try not to give up the pins, and the ultimate goal is getting the pin, but wrestling is six minutes, and that’s what we like them to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.