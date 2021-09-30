CHISHOLM — The last time a Chisholm High School football team started a season 3-1 was 2009.
It took 12 years, but this edition of Bluestreaks has reached that mark and hopes to exceed it when they travel to Crosby-Ironton to take on the Rangers in a 7 p.m. contest today.
Winning has put new life into the program, according to Chisholm coach Nick Milani
“There's been a different excitement level in this team since I took over,” Milani said. “The kids are excited to come to practice. They’re excited to work. We’ve been successful, and they want to keep it going.
“They’ve bought into what we expect them to do. They believe in it, and they’ve put a lot of work into it to get to this point. They understand how much it hurts when you lose like we have. They’re thirsty to keep on winning.”
To keep that winning attitude going, Chisholm will have to get by a Crosby-Ironton team that is 0-3 on the season. The Rangers have given up 108 points in those three losses.
That doesn’t mean Milani’s team will take Crosby-Ironton for granted.
“They’re similar to Braham,” Milani said. “Their record doesn’t reflect their talent. On tape, they’re a tough football team.”
According to Milani, the Rangers like to run the ball with Dylan Klancher.
“They like to spread it out, mostly shotgun, with a two-back set,” Milani said. “Our priority is to stop the running game. Klancher is a big boy. He doesn’t move like TJ Chiabotti at North Woods, but he’ll run the ball hard.
“We struggled against the run against Braham.
Crosby-Ironton has a solid run defense, so the Bluestreaks will go to their offensive staple — passing the ball.
“They’re good at stopping the run,” Milani said. “The teams they’ve played haven’t passed the ball, so we’ll see what happens when we line up and pass the ball today. I’d love to have success on the ground, but our game plan is to throw the ball.
“Everyone knows that by now.”
Even if Chisholm takes a lead into the second half, Milani will stay status quo with the game plan.
“We’ve seen it twice this year where we’ve had leads at the half, then we’ve gone to the run game to chew the clock, and teams creep back into the game,” Milani said. “We’re going to be aggressive.
“If it’s working, we’re not going to stop.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.