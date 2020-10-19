After 1st loss, ‘Jackets volleyball ready to respond

HIBBING — When everything comes up rosy, it’s easy to go to work and have a positive attitude.
That was the case for the Hibbing High School volleyball team, who won their first two matches of the season.
The Bluejackets had their biggest test of the season last Thursday against Proctor, and the Rails came away with a four-set victory.
Now, Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson needs to see how her team responds to that today when the Bluejackets host Duluth Denfeld, beginning at 7 p.m. on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
It was Hibbing’s first setback of the season, and one thing came back to haunt the Bluejackets.
“The biggest thing was our defense was picked on quite a bit,” Peterson said. “If we play as a team, we can get that going. We have to make sure that we’re reading the ball well, and that we’re moving our feet.
“That was our downfall.”
This match against the Hunters is a good time for Hibbing to regroup, and more important, come back stronger.
“I want to see the team I saw in the first two games, but with more improvement,” Peterson said. “This team is great, and I can’t wait to see them play at their full potential.”
As far as Denfeld goes, all Peterson knows at the Hunters is their record, which is 2-1.
Denfeld took Proctor to five games before losing.
“I know it’s going to be a battle, but we’re more than capable of playing with them,” Peterson said. “We have to play our game, like actually go out swinging and not be afraid to attack the ball.
“I have some strong hitters, and I can’t wait to see what they can do.”
Not attacking has been an issue in a couple of games for the Bluejackets, and they kind of reverted back to that against Proctor.
“There was a little tentativeness going on,” Peterson said. “Overall, I think if they understand that it’s a block, that’s fine. It might be a big block, but we can definitely get around it.”
This is the time for Hibbing to nip this one-game losing streak in the bud.
“I hope they come out, not necessarily angry, but wanting to win again,” Peterson said. “They need to come out strong.”
