SOUDAN — The Northeast Range baseball team has some experience on the pitcher’s mound this season and head coach Aaron Donais hopes that experience will help out his team as they look to improve upon the 2021 season.
Graduating RJ Bielejeski and Bralyn Lislegard, the Nighthawks lose two hitters near the top of their lineup, but there are plenty of returning players that should help carry the load including seniors Wyatt Gorsma, Landyn Houghton and Jackson Levens, as well as sophomores Elliot Levens and Mikko Maki.
“We are replacing two hitters near the top of the batting order, but our pitching staff remains mostly intact from last year,” Donais said. “The core group of upperclassmen have a full year of varsity experience under their belt now and look to make strides. We’ll be working on our game sense and competing hard this year. This group has been supportive of the underclassmen that are learning quickly as we go.”
Others expected to make a splash for Northeast Range this year include juniors Jacob Mackai and Wyatt Martin, sophomores Zander Lisegard and Wesley Sandy and freshman Zach Poderzay.
“Our defensive play should see a strong improvement from where we were last year but our younger players will need to step into new roles. An extended spring in the gym is making it difficult to help them adjust to it.”
Donais hopes this team can make a push towards a .500 season.
“Finishing .500 would be a solid step in the right direction for us. Every day our goal is to be more competitive than the previous.”
Donais also hopes his squad can begin to compete with some of the solid programs in the area.
“Cherry should be full of experienced varsity players, Chisholm reloads with a strong pitching staff and Ely consistently competes with a strong summer baseball tradition.”
