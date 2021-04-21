Forming the Rock Ridge track and field team last year, the Wolverines missed out on many of the normal “firsts” you’d expect for a newly formed team, all thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With this year’s season a go, boys’ co-head coaches Jon Wagner and Matt Anderson, as well as girls’ co-head coaches Deanna Kerzie and Murray Anderson, are excited with the framework that was built last year and how it can be improved upon this year.
“We started off so nicely last year with all the introductions,” Wagner said. “We built a nice framework for the team and I think that’s held for us so far this year. The kids are getting along together so well and we have twice as many coaches as a normal team. It’s a luxury for us and it allows us to work with athletes on a more individual level.”
While several seniors missed out on last year, Kerzie says it’s easy to think about those that missed their final shot on the track, but the focus has to be on this year’s athletes.
“Many great student athletes from Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia did not get to compete last year, which was a pity,” Kerzie said. “But this year is now and we have to mold these athletes into a team while honoring each individual and the talents they possess.”
An important part in building a program is leadership amongst the team’s upperclassmen, something both the boys and girls are certainly not lacking.
For the girls team, the Wolverines have no shortage of depth with well over 50 athletes out in grades 7-12. Kerzie named the seven seniors in Emma Avikainen, Emma Crum, Elli Jankila, Addison Johnson, Abby Keyport, Maggie Landwer and Alex Wercinski as key components to the team. Kerzie says the depth is almost certainly one of her team’s strengths.
“We have depth. We have 60 girls out 7-12. The athletes are working extremely hard to improve while meeting every challenge thrown at them in practice by the coaching staff all while competing against themselves to improve.”
The boys side is a bit shallower in numbers with 41 athletes currently on the team. Wagner expects that number to go up within the comingand land somewhere between 45-50.
Wagner named four seniors on the boys side as strong leaders: Josh Creer-Oberstar, Ethan Zlimen, Dallas Hammer and Josh Stickney.
“They’ve taken the lead in making sure everything is working properly. But all of the boys on the team are doing their part. If they’re here, it’s because they want to be good and have a good team. We don’t have anyone who is just along for the ride.”
Other athletes Wagner said to look out for on the boys side include Karson Sortedahl (jumps/sprints), Cameron Stocke (distance) Riley Krenz (throws) and Jake Burress (sprints).
When it comes to winning track meets, increased participation numbers are always a good thing. With the Wolverines, finding not just one, but maybe two or three athletes to field in each event will be key to their success as a team.
“There’s 18 events in track,” Wagner said. “Every school has one kid that can sprint, one that has endurance, one that can throw, one that can jump. If you’re going to be a really good team, you need 2-3 to do that in every event. That’s where your underclassmen come in. There are kids out there with the ability but haven’t tested themselves yet or haven’t found the right event yet so if we want to be a good team, we have to get everyone in the right spot.”
Aside from finding the right spots, another main goal is getting everyone ready for the most important meets at the end of the season.
“Conference, Sub-Sections and Sections,” Kerzie said. “We look forward to those three most important meets. Athletes need to treat those meets, up to those three, as stepping stones for their ultimate development.”
Above and beyond, the Wolverines want to turn some heads right away and send a large contingent of athletes to state. State or not, the coaches agree that the 2021 season has a different feel to it after missing out on 2020.
“We think we can speak for the athletes and coaches that this season is truly a gift,” Kerzie said. “We can now coach and the athletes get to be with their friends and teammates. At the beginning of the school year we didn’t even know if we were going to have a season again.”
“Living in the COVID age, you can tell kids are just really happy to be there,” Wagner said. “We saw it back in the cross country season. Even if there wasn’t as much success then, we had the best time we’ve ever had with the kids just showing up with a great attitude and feeling thankful that we could run and compete. We’re seeing it now in track too. The kids are just excellent to work with and happy to be there.”
