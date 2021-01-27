CHERRY — Jessalyn Schroetter has throughout her high school career been doing damage in the paint for the Cherry Tigers girls' basketball team.
Last week, Schroetter's inside work was rewarded.
Facing Northeast Range in Babbitt, Schroetter broke the school career record of 1,555 points.
Schroetter in the same game also reached 1,000 career rebounds.
“I knew I was coming up on it,” Schroetter, a senior, said of the points record. “I wasn't sure when I was going to hit it. But I had no idea that I was coming up on 1,000 rebounds.”
Schroetter broke the points record when a teammate hit her on a cut to the basket for a layup with about three minutes left in the first half.
Earlier in the game, Schroetter pulled down her 1,000th rebound. She was unaware of reaching the rebound mark until the achievement was announced.
A 5-foot-9-inch post, Schroetter has since seventh grade been a force under the basket.
“I'm definitely an inside player,” Schroetter said. “I don't take many outside shots. A lot of my points are off offensive boards, layups, post-ups and getting a body on people.”
Breaking the school career points record set in 2020 by former teammate Kaelynn Kudis, is a major accomplishment.
However, the individual drive required to hit the boards, makes 1,000 rebounds special to Schroetter.
Each day in practice, Cherry's post players work on inside moves, positioning, and boxing out, she said.
Since becoming a varsity starter in eighth grade, Schroetter has displayed a work ethic and a knack for cleaning up in the lane.
“They both mean a lot,” Schroetter said. “But it took a lot of individual effort on my part to get it (1,000 rebounds). I give a lot of credit to (former teammate) Kaitlyn Peterson because we'd throw it back and forth. When I hit it, I was pretty excited. I'm tall, but I'm not the tallest on the court, so I learned to get my body on them and be physical.”
Schroetter's strength has always been hard work, Cherry Coach Tim Sauter said.
Playing basketball in off-season games when foul calls are sometimes infrequent, helped Schroetter learn to play physical, Sauter said. Schroetter also has a quick shot release, he said.
“She finds the basketball,” Sauter said. “She has a knack to find rebounds and put them in. She just has a will to go get the ball.”
Achieving the school scoring record is big because Schroetter last year played with three 1,000 point scorers. She's also often not in prime scoring position on the Tigers' press.
“She's usually the back person on the press, so the ball doesn't always make it to her,” Sauter said. “The efficiency she's had with the opportunities she's had has been nice.”
Schroetter carries a 3.8 grade point average and also participates in volleyball, softball, speech, drama, and student council.
“I've really enjoyed being at a small school,” Schroetter said. “You get a lot more opportunities to be in activities. It's all had a lot to do with being at a small school.”
Next year, Schroetter plans to attend Hamline University in St. Paul for pre-law studies.
“It's always interested me,” Schroetter said. “I've wanted to be a lawyer for a couple of years.”
Another example of Schroetter's hard work and will to succeed.
