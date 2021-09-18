MT. IRON — In the first half, the Hibbing High School football team put together an excellent 24 minutes of football, taking a 21-8 lead.
Unfortunately, there were still 24 minutes to play.
All of the good things the Bluejackets did in the first half went for naught in the second half as Pine City outscored Hibbing 24-0 en route to a 32-21 high school football victory at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex.
It was a game Hibbing let slip away.
“We jumped out, and we had some good plays,” Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said. “We had to sustain that in the second half, but the Dragons are a well-coached team. I know that from experience.
“They made their adjustments, and we didn’t.”
The Bluejackets had all of the answers in the first half.
On its first drive, Hibbing quarterback Evan Radovich hit Amari Manning for a 25-yard scoring strike, then on the Bluejackets second possession, Hayden Verhel hauled in a 49-yard scoring pass from Radovich.
The Dragons needed to get something going to stay in the game and on the ensuing kickoff, Pine City marched downfield and got on the board when Jimmy Lundblom scored from nine yards out.
Hibbing responded, however, as Radovich connected with Manning on a slant pattern. Manning did the rest, out-racing the Dragons’ defense for a 40-yard touchdown reception.
Last week, Radovich only completed one pass, so he improved by leaps and bounds in this game.
“That was big, so hopefully, we can get that going next week, too,” Howard said.
With that 13-point lead, the Bluejackets were going to receive the second-half kickoff, and they could have taken control of the game.
It didn’t happen.
Hibbing was forced to punt, but the snap was fumbled on the Bluejackets 30.
On the next play, Timmy Johnson took the handoff and rambled in for a touchdown.
That’s when the game flipped 180-degrees.
Howard knew it was a critical juncture in the game, but the Bluejackets didn’t take advantage of it.
“It was crucial, but we shot ourselves in the foot,” Howard said. “We needed that momentum, and they got the momentum. We talked to the kids, but we couldn’t get it back.”
On Hibbing’s next possession, it looked like the Bluejackets might just take back that momentum as they started marching down the field, but a bad exchange on a handoff put Pine City back in business.
This time, Hibbing’s defense put the Dragons in a first-and-24 situation, but it only took Pine City three plays to make up that 24 yards.
That drive culminated in a 7-yard Johnson touchdown run and it was 24-21.
Just like that Hibbing’s lead was gone.
“We got dead,” Howard said. “We got tired. We have a lot of kids going both ways. We need to figure out a way to grow the numbers for this program.”
Hibbing did have one last chance to retake the lead when Radovich led the team down to the Pine City 10.
On fourth-and-one, his pass to Manning was overthrown, and the Bluejackets turned the ball over on downs.
After that, the Dragons controlled the line of scrimmage and marched 90 yards for another touchdown in the fourth quarter, this time an 11-yard run by Brody Clark.
“That was difficult to see knowing how much our kids fight and work hard,” Howard said. “It wouldn’t happen, and we were trying as hard as we could. We couldn’t get it to happen.
“The boys did play hard tonight. They gave it their all, but we ran out of gas at the end.”
PC 0 8 16 8 — 32
HHS 14 7 0 0 — 21
First Quarter:
H — Amari Manning 25 pass from Evan Radovich (Luke Pocquette kick)
H — Hayden Verhel 49 pass from Radovich (Pocquette kick)
Second Quarter:
PC — Jimmy Lundblom 9 run (Lundblom run)
H — Manning 40 pass from Radovich (Pocquette kick)
Third Quarter:
PC — Timmy Johnson 30 run (Dylan Peterson run)
PC — Johnson 7 run (Colton Blaisdell pass from Lindblom)
Fourth Quarter:
PC — Brody Clark 11 run (Ryan Plasek run)
Cherry 38
North Central 0
KELLIHER — Beau Barry scored three times as the Tigers won their first road game of the season over North Central.
Barry scored on runs of three, six and 39 yards. Isaac Asuma had a 46-yard rushing touchdown, and Noah Asuma scored on a 12-yard run.
CHS 8 6 16 8 — 38
NC 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
C — Beau Barry 3 run (Barry run)
Second Quarter:
C — Barry 6 run (run failed)
Third Quarter:
C — Isaac Asuma 46 run (Barry run)
C — Barry 39 run (Kaleb Rinerson run)
Fourth Quarter:
C — Noah Asuma 12 run (Barry run)
