A season to remember: 2013 HHS girls golf

HIBBING — Up until 2013, the Hibbing High School girls golf team had been to state six times, with one third-place finish.
In 2013, a group of seven girls put together a season to remember.
The Bluejackets won the Section 7AA championship and advanced to the state, ending a dry spell of four years.
———
That team consisted of Vanessa Yeager, Gabby Laliberte, Jacque Laliberte, Lexi Sosalla, Allie Raich, Maggie Furlong and Lilly Rewertz.
“We were really excited because we knew we had a good chance of qualifying as a team, so that pushed us to work hard during the season to be ready for sections,” Yeager said. “Everyone got along well, and we became close right away.
“We had a lot of meets that year, so we spent a lot of time in the golf van driving to and from meets, which helped bring us closer.”
———
Yeager may have thought the team had a good chance to advance, but Raich, didn’t have any expectations other than to have a fun season.
“I wanted to make my senior season fun and memorable,” Raich said. “I had also hoped to golf my best season yet.”
That season met Raich’s expectations.
“The thing that sticks out to me about the regular season is how much fun we had as a team,” Raich said. “We were constantly laughing and having a great time. Everyone was so supportive of one another.
“We cheered on each other every step of the way. We couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls. We didn’t have any traditions, but we loved blasting music in the van on the way to and from our meets. We would sing along to every song.”
To keep the mood light, Hibbing had one way of staying focused.
“We used to do a huddle before every meet, where we would pump each other up,” Yeager said. “The one tradition we had was going to Dairy Queens after meets a lot.”
———
There was one foe in particular, that could have stood in the Bluejackets way.
“I remember being neck-and-neck with International Falls every meet,” Yeager said. “We knew going into sections that it was going to be a close match against our two teams, so that was a motivating force for us.”
———
The Section 7AA Meet was held at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids that season, and needless to say, the nerves were present.
“Sections were always nerve racking,” Yeager said. “There was a significant amount of pressure in 2013 because none of us wanted to let the team down since we knew we had a good chance of making it to state.
“After seeing the first day’s scores, I think we relaxed a little bit, but sections were always a stressful event.”
———
The Bluejackets took a lead into the second day of the event, but nothing is a given in golf.
Had one team gotten hot, Hibbing’s dream season would have come to an end.
As the scores were piling in, the Bluejackets’ chances kept looking better and better.
“I remember the moment we all finished our last round and realized we made it to state as a team,” Raich said. “Jacque, Lexi and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to finish off our senior seasons.
“We were so excited. We couldn’t wait for the adventures that were about to come.”
———
That adventure took the Bluejackets to the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
Once there, the team walked around the course to get a feeling for the layout.
“There were a lot of lay-up holes on the par fours, then your next shot would still be 200 yards from the green,” Yeager said. “This made the course difficult. You definitely needed to be able to hit your hybrids and woods in order to score well.”
“It was a beautiful course,” Raich added.
———
First of all, Hibbing had to overcome its nerves.
“After sections, we were so relieved and excited,” Raich said. “Once we got to the state tournament, we were feeling nervous. Just like any other meet, we didn’t want that nervousness to get into our heads.
“We had positive attitudes, and kept the mood light and fun.”
Raich felt those nerves on day one at state.
“The shot I remember most was my drive on the first hole,” Raich said. “I was so nervous, so when I had a great drive, it was a relief.”
———
Raich said day one was going well for her, but one bad shot sent her into a tailspin.
“I started the tournament out with great shots,” Raich said. “After a few good holes, I had a bad shot, then I started getting frustrated. My day took a quick turn. I was frustrated after day one, but I was ready to finish strong on day two.”
———
Raich may have been ready to go on day two, but the weather played a big part on the second day of the event.
“The morning of the second day, we had a rain delay,” Raich said. “I remember every player was waiting in the clubhouse, anxious to start playing.”
As soon as the rain stopped, the players were called outside for announcements and instructions to begin play.
That’s where Raich’s day took a turn for the worse.
“As we were walking down the wet clubhouse deck stairs, I slipped and fell,” Raich said. “My foot slipped and got caught between the stairs. I wasn’t able to put any weight on it when I got up, so I had to be carried back into the clubhouse.
“I knew I wasn’t going to be able to finish the tournament. I stayed in the clubhouse for the entire second day and anxiously waited to find out how my teammates played.”
When everything was said and done, Hibbing placed third.
“Once the tournament was done, we packed up and made the four-hour drive home,” Raich said. “I went to the hospital the next morning to find out my foot was broken. What a way to end my high-school golf career.”
———
It was a golf career that was rewarding in so many ways than just playing at the state meet.
“It was memorable for many different reasons,” Raich said. “We were such a close team, so we had a blast at the banquet and at the hotel the day before the tournament. We even made the long car ride there so much fun.
“My state experience was a little different from the rest seeing as I was only able to participate on the first day of the event.”
Yeager said, “It was always so much fun, and it was rewarding to see our hard work pay off. The course was beautiful, and it was a great experience to get to play there. It was also nerve racking since the whole thing is so official, and you’re playing against the best players in the state.
“What really made the whole experience so incredible were my teammates and coaches. We had a lot of fun every day, no matter how we played. We were excited to be there after a long, stressful season.”
