HIBBING — What came first, the chicken or the egg?
That’s a longstanding question that teases the mind.
Here’s another. Does playing hockey make a better tennis player? Or does playing tennis make someone a better hockey player?
Ask both Hibbing High School girls tennis coach Gary Conda and one of his players, Annika Lundell, and they will tell you the latter is correct.
On the surface, the two sports have nothing in common, Lundell has used tennis over the past four seasons to improve her ability on the ice.
“I started playing because my parents wanted me to start playing to improve my hockey,” Lundell said with a laugh. “It’s the lateral movement, the going back-and-forth and starting-and-stopping, just like hockey.”
Conda won’t argue with that way of thinking.
“I think tennis helps hockey more than hockey helps tennis,” Conda said. “It makes you mentally tougher out here with that one-on-one stuff. That has to help in a team sport, too.”
Lundell has excelled with her on-ice sport, but she’s also been good on the courts.
The first doubles player has improved each and every year in her so-called second sport.
“She’s been one that has steadily gone up the ladder, working her way from third doubles to fourth singles and now to one doubles,” Conda said. “She's a veteran. She’s always had smooth-looking strokes. Mechanically, she’s been solid.
“She’s struggled with the mental part of the game, being able to make the shot when she needed to, but that has gotten far better this year.”
That’s because Lundell has put in the time to improve.
“I was always here hitting,” Lundell said. “I put in the most hours during my freshman and sophomore years because I wasn’t working as much. I would watch tennis, then I would want to play tennis.
“I would watch more tennis, then I would come back and play more tennis. I was going multiple times a day.”
That allowed Lundell to move up in the lineup.
Now, she’s at first doubles, where she feels more comfortable than if she’s playing in singles.
“After playing exhibition matches, I went straight to fourth singles,” Lundell said. “I’m very, very critical when I play singles. It was fine, and I did win matches, but I’m better at doubles.
“During my sophomore year, I literally went insane playing two singles. I was always talking to myself. Even when I wasn’t playing tennis I went insane. In doubles, I have more support from my partner. It works out better.”
Lundell has regularly played with Abigail Sullivan and Claire Rewertz this season.
She hasn’t had much trouble adapting to either one of them.
“I have good chemistry with both of them,” Lundell said. “The communication is good. We talk about what we want to do next and about the previous point, whether we hit a good shot or a bad shot, and what we can do to improve.
“We congratulate each other on good shots, trying to keep each other up.”
Lately, however, she and Sullivan have been paired quite a bit, and Conda likes it that way.
“They’re a solid team,” Conda said. “When Annika is on with her returns, they don’t bother even hitting it back because she hits it so hard. She still has to work on being somewhat consistent with it.
“Abigail helps her with that. Abigail is a little steadier. It’s a good combination.”
If Lundell has her way, she’ll stay in doubles for the rest of the season.
“If he needs me in singles, I’ll play,” Lundell said. “He likes me at doubles, too, so I doubt that I’ll move much.”
For now, Conda has no intentions of moving Lundell to singles.
“We may change a partner or two, but she’s going to be there,” Conda said. “I know that she always gives us a good chance at one doubles, no matter who she’s with. It gives us some flexibility with our lineup.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.