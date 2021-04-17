HIBBING — When Dan Pullar walked into the Hibbing High School girls cross country coaching job in 1987, it was an ideal situation.
The Bluejackets had seven talented runners, so Pullar’s job was to get them in sync to make a run at the Section 7 title.
Duluth East had a stranglehold on the region, so unseating the Greyhounds wasn’t going to be easy.
But Lori Friend, Tara Schneider, Staci Polcher, Tina Larson, Shelby Starck, Marlo Teske and Kim Fairchild were ready for that challenge, and when everything was said and done, Hibbing came away with that region title.
The Bluejackets also advanced to state in 1988, 1989 and 1992.
———
There was one reason for that.
“It was important that we push each other, and take care of each other,” Larson said. “That made every season enjoyable and fun. We had friendly competition, so we developed a strong sense of teamwork that has carried on throughout my whole life.
“We created a family environment, and that’s the secret sauce of success.”
———
It also helped to have Pullar as a coach.
He had one job, and one job alone.
“I thought, ‘Don’t mess this up,’” Pullar said. “It was a nice team to walk into. They were relatively young. They were good and motivated. Staci hadn’t run for a couple of years, but she came back out. She was a talented runner.”
It also helped that Larson did some recruiting. She got Schneider out Stark out of the sport.
“They were out for track, but they were also swimmers,” Teske said. “They were distance runners in track, so I started working on them to come out for cross country. They did alright on the track, and we were always looking for runners.
“Luckily, they decided to come out.”
———
Schneider didn’t mind changing sports.
“They wanted more younger runners, so we joined,” Schneider said. “It was a super-fun team.”
Stark-Reigstad sees it differently.
“Tara and I begrudgingly started running because Tina pulled us in,” Stark said. “I didn’t want to, but she made us do it.”
———
As it turned out, Pullar was the right coach for the job.
“He would run with us,” Schneider said. “It motivated us to see him running, so you couldn’t skip a workout. We’d do a mine-pit workout. That’s where we did our hill repeats. They were known as death workouts at the time.”
Teske said, “As a team, we were hard workers. We didn’t question what he wanted us to do as far as training goes. We were a close team. We all got along well.
“When you look back at it, we didn’t realize how good we were. We could run fast, but not anymore.”
———
Pullar brought a new coaching mentality to the program.
“I don’t know if they did two-a-days before I started, but it helped that the older girls pushed it a little bit,” Pullar said. “That helped. They were extremely hard working. We would do those two-a-days, run, then have breakfast together.
“We did that maybe three times a week. They were willing to make that sacrifice. We were also fortunate that we kept everybody healthy.”
Stark remembers those practices.
“My mom drove into town before school, then she’d sit in the car and read the newspaper before she went to work,” Stark said. “I would never do that for my kids.”
Hibbing also had a lot of confidence, which was instilled in them by former Bluejacket coach Milan Knezovich.
“Milan always told us that confidence can turn into complacency, which in turn, turns into cockiness,” Teske said. “He didn’t want us to be cocky. Mr. K cultivated that, and that’s why Pullar thought this was a good team to walk into.”
———
Whatever Pullar did, it worked as Hibbing unseated Duluth East as section champions.
“East had been dominating,” Pullar said. “They were in the top two in the state five or six times. They were a powerhouse. That first year, we started out behind them all season, but we kept getting closer and closer.
“At that section meet, that was the first time we beat them. That was huge. At that time, only the championship team got to go because there weren’t enough girls teams to send the runner up to state. You needed 13 teams in the section. We had 12.”
That was the Bluejackets first trip to the state in five years.
“Beating Duluth East was our goal,” Schneider said. “Duluth had a lot of fast runners, and they always won the region at least they had for a couple years, for sure.”
———
At state, the Bluejackets would place fourth.
Larson has fond memories of that run on the Lee Bolstad Golf Course on the University of Minnesota campus.
When she spent a few years in the Twin Cities, Larson would drive past that course, and the memories would come flooding back.
“I remember the sheer number of people at the start, running to that one single point where we converged,” Larson said. “Every time I drove past that course, I could see the starting line, and how nervous we were standing on that line.
“Thinking about the state brings back good memories. It brought back feelings of nervousness when we got there and walked the course for the visual of what the race was going to be like. Even 20 years later, all of those feelings came back.”
———
In 1988, Pullar had that same nucleus back, including Larson, Schneider and Teske. Joining the team would be Anna Zdon and Angie Fairchild.
Stark was supposed to run, but a freak accident cost her the entire season.
Stark was at a family reunion in Scandia having fun, but things turned sour on a trampoline.
“It was a week before I got my drivers license,” Stark said. “I was the lightest one on the trampoline, and they sent me flying in the air. When I came down, I thought I sprained my ankle, but it was broken in half. It was disgusting.
“My brother (Michael) held my leg together while the ambulance was on its way. I missed that whole year. I spent six months in a cast. It sucked not being able to help the team.”
Stark may not have been running, but she wasn’t forgotten by her teammates.
“They made me a sweatshirt that said, ‘Running for Shelby,’” Stark said. “I still have that sweatshirt. That was unbelievable. Those girls raised the bar.”
———
Taking Stark’s place on the team would be Missy Johnson, who was a seventh-grader.
Nobody knew what kind of talent Johnson was going to be, but the whole team found out that the seventh-grader was there to stay.
“She didn’t think about it,” Schneider said. “That’s how she ran. When you’re a new athlete, there was no pressure on her. She went out and ran, and ran fast. She had no expectations.
“The coaches never put expectations on her or ourselves. We put those on ourselves.”
Stark said, “Missy was a pure talent, but we thought, ‘Who is this whippersnapper beating the pants off of us?’ We had a frontrunner, somebody we could pace off of. She was moving us up a little bit.
“She was raising the bar.”
They welcomed Johnson with open arms.
“It was fun having her on the team,” Larson said. “She was quiet, but she was fast. We had such a team focus that we could go far. She improved our teams’ chances of making it to state.
“Pullar instilled that in us. It was a team effort. We won as a team.”
———
Johnson raised the bar high enough to get the Bluejackets a second-straight Section 7 championship.
“Lori was our top runner, then Missy came up and at first, we were floored as to how well she did,” Teske said. “It wasn’t easy initially for some people to accept that, but because our team was cohesive, we brought her into the fold.
“We got over it. We were a team. We ended up getting along fine, all of us.”
———
At state, some unexpected weather hit, and that may have hindered Hibbing’s performances.
“It wasn’t snowing the day before,” Schneider said. “Everything was fine, but that morning we woke up to snow on the ground, heavy-thick snow. The whole race was a mess.
“We didn’t do as well. The weather must have gotten to us.”
The Bluejackets placed eighth at state.
———
Larson said she was looking up the results for that race one day, and didn’t see her name in the standings.
What happened?
“I had a bad lung infection, and Pullar yanked me off the course,” Larson said. “I had a DNF (did not finish). For many years after that race, I had suppressed that DNF. It was an awful memory.
“I was wondering, ‘What was wrong with me?’ It was only a two-mile race. I have to apologize to Pullar for being a wimp. I have since toughened up.”
———
In 1989, Johnson, Schneider, Teske, Stark, Cory Zdon, Anna Zdon and Larson made up the team.
This was the year that Johnson, who was an eighth-grader, would set the world on fire.
“She blossomed,” Pullar said. “We wanted to do something different, so we went to the Meet of Champions in Alexandria. There were some high-powered teams there. She won that meet.
“That’s the first time I had an inkling she could win the state. Up until then, I just knew she was good. It’s always huge to have a frontrunner.”
———
The Bluejackets also got Stark back after that broken ankle in 1988.
She didn’t have a problem fitting in.
“I don’t remember it being an adjustment,” Stark said. “The girls, on and off the course, were my family. We spent so much time together, they had a place for me. That was an integral part of the team.”
How close was the team?
“We hung out together,” Teske said. “We’d watch movies together, and we’d sneak out on the golf course (Mesaba Country Club) to run around at night.”
———
Cori Zdon was only a seventh-grader on that team. She wondered how she was going fit in with the older girls.
“I was about as green as any kid could be,” Zdon said. “If I didn’t have my older sister with me to show me the ropes, I would have probably crawled in a hole.”
Zdon was 12-years-old at the time and fresh out of catholic school.
“I was joining my first organized sport, and I was immediately thrown on to the varsity team,” Zdon said. “I couldn’t have asked for better upperclassmen. They took me under their wing, and I never felt like they treated me like an immature seventh-grader, which I’m sure I was.
———
With Johnson leading the team, did that mean a guaranteed section title?
Pullar was keeping his eye on the other teams in the section, and he saw one team coming on like gangbusters.
Hibbing had snuck up on Duluth East in 1987, and Pullar could see that same thing happening to his team in 1989.
“What we did to Duluth in 87, International Falls did to us in 89,” Pullar said. “We started out the season ahead of them, but they were getting closer. The first time they beat us was in the section meet.
“My high school coach coached that team, so it hurt doubly bad. To have them catch us… The whole season I was preaching the fact that we had to work. We were the runner up, so we still got to go.”
Hibbing advanced because there were 13 teams in the section.
———
Johnson would place first at that section meet, with Scheider taking third.
Zdon did her part to get the team to state.
“Mr. Pullar fully expected us to make it to state,” Zdon said. “We weren’t doing as well as he had hoped at the regional meet. He was keeping track of all of our places, and the places of the other girls from the other teams.”
About 400 yards from the finish line, Pullar gave Zdon her marching orders.
“He said, “Cori, you have to pass that group of girls,’” Zdon said. “The look on his face was sheer terror. I looked up to see a group of girls of about eight to 10 yards ahead of me in a pack.
“I picked up my speed and with every ounce of energy I could muster, I raced ahead and got in front of that pack just as the finish line came into view. I was determined to stay ahead of them.”
She was exhausted when she finished the race.
“It almost killed me, at least that’s how I felt,” Zdon said. “I couldn’t wait for Mr. Pullar to come running over and tell me I had saved the day. He actually said, ‘Good job, Cory. You did what I needed you to do.’
“To this day, I still feel that I got us to state that year despite Missy winning and Tara placing third (ha, ha).”
———
At state, Johnson became a state champion.
Johnson’s biggest rival was Cindy Claviter of Virginia/Mountain-Iron/Buhl.
“That was exciting,” Schneider said. “We wanted her to do her best because that put the team so much higher with her low points. She (Claviter) and Missy would go back-and-forth.
“They went one and two, so we were excited for both of them.”
During the race, Larson was wondering how her teammate was doing.
“I was hoping she was up there, but you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Larson said. “Who won? I was hoping it was one of our girls. We were happy for Missy. It was an accomplishment.”
———
Zdon was overwhelmed by the experience.
“It was a blur of uncertainty,” Zdon said. “I had never stayed in a hotel without my parents, ordered meals on my own or been at the mercy of upperclassmen showing me the ropes.
“Running the actual race was the only thing that felt normal, and I knew the importance of running well.”
———
Hibbing placed fourth as a team at state.
“We were hoping to make the top three, so we were a little bummed that we didn’t get third,” Schneider said. “Even so, it was still exciting.”
Larson said, “Anytime we were in the top five, we looked at that as a success. Coming in fourth, especially being from Hibbing, we were quite happy with that.”
———
Zdon said she was so young that the state meet was a blur.
“I don’t remember much except that it was snowing,” Zdon said. “We all managed to find a pair of tube socks to wear on our hands. Apparently, gloves weren’t invented? I was too young to realize how big of a deal it was to go to state.
“I thought it was normal. Luckily, I had another chance as a sophomore.”
———
The memories will last forever.
“When I think back, when you make it to state, that's an indescribable feeling,” Teske said. “It was so good to beat the powerhouse (Duluth East), my senior year, Falls was a good team as well, winning the region meet, but we beat them at the state.
“Missy ends up being the state champ, and because of her high place, we ended up fourth. We never became complacent. We kept working hard. We didn’t take anything for granted.”
That’s because it was a family.
“Tara, Marlo and I, we’re still a family,” Stark said. “I remember all of the music we listened to, all of that 1980s music. It still brings tears to my eyes. Those songs are close to my heart, and my kids are starting to like it, too.”
———
In 1992, the team consisted of Johnson, Samantha Weber, Tammy Marinac, Zdon, Brandy LaFreniere, Heidi Krause and Tracy Musech.
“We were more relaxed, and we had more confidence,” Zdon said. “I was older and wiser. We had Missy at the helm, our team was running well and we had a good shot at making it to state.
“In 1989, I had no idea how good we were, and no one thought Missy would win the regional, That was an amazing race for her.”
———
The Bluejackets would place well in all of their local meets, but when it was region time, there was a hint of doubt creeping into the teams’ mind.
“The regional always brought in a few teams we never faced during the regular season,” Zdon said. “We were determined to run well, and we did.”
The Bluejackets finished second in 7AA to make it four appearances in state in six years.
“It was a thrill to finish second,” Zdon said. “Even if we had won, we would not have been happier or more proud.”
———
That team had a different vibe about it.
“This time around, I made sure to treat our younger runners with ‘big-sister love,’” Zdon said. “I feel we had to earn our trip to the state, and I truly appreciated the journey and the team.
“I don’t remember much about the actual race, but running at state was the icing on the cake. Making the cake that year was all blood, sweat and tears. We were so closely knit, so in sync with one another. We pushed each other to be better.”
———
That team, according to Zdon, was the most special team she had been on.
“We bonded over Disney’s “The Mighty Ducks,’ that came out in the theaters that fall,” Zdon said. “We even quacked when we found out we were going to state. My dad (Al) used that headline the next day, something about the Hibbing girls quacking their way to state.
“We loved each other. We hung out and sang and laughed our way through the season. We had so much fun together. We felt that it was our year.”
———
Zdon said the bus trips were never boring.
“As I got older, it felt like the team became funnier, our relationships were more stable and we could laugh and joke our way through each season,” Zdon said. “There’s never a dull moment on a cross-country bus with 70 high-schoolers with raging hormones, attitude problems, music, love interests and the never-ending challenge of being cool.
“We would sing, laugh, eat and braid each other’s hair. We thought everything we said and did was hilarious. We weren’t pranksters. I chalk that up to loving our coaches.”
Pullar and Craig Hattam coached in 1989, and Curt Hobbs and Greg Buus in 1992.
———
Hibbing would place fourth in state that season.
“It was a happier and more enjoyable experience,” Zdon said. “I can look back and appreciate the difference of going as a seventh-grader, then again as a 10th-grader. My maturity had grown by leaps the bounds, and it was fun.
“In 1989, it didn’t feel like fun. It felt dubious.”
———
Zdon said it was a year she’ll never forget.
“Samantha, Missy, Tammy and I were the upperclassmen, and Brandy, Heidi and Tracy were our little sisters,” Zdon said. “We knew we had something special, and it was a combination of our friendship and talent.
“It was my favorite season. That season was my most memorable season, and it holds a special place in my heart.”
