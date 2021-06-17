AURORA — The Mesabi East track and field team will once again be well represented at the state meet this year. With a history of bringing home hardware in recent years, the Giants hope to make another lasting impression on the big stage.
On the girls side, the Giants will have Elli Theel running the 100 meter dash. Theel advanced to state after finishing in second at last week’s section meet in Cloquet. The sophomore enters the state meet seeded 15th. Theel will also be a part of the Mesabi East 4x100 meter relay team, one of three relays at state for the Giants.
In the 4x100, Theel will be joined by Hannah Hannuksela, Kora Forsline and Kailey Fossell. The quartet won at sections last week and will enter state with the seventh fastest time.
Hannuksela and Forsline will also be a part of the 4x200 meter relay team where they’ll be joined by Kiarra Moehlenbrock and Lindsey Baribeau. The 4x200 team also won at sections and enters the finals seeded ninth.
Mesabi East also advanced in the 4x800 meter relay with the team of Aaliyah Sahr, Olivia Forsline, Lydia Skelton and Aubree Skelton taking second at sections. They’ll come in seeded 13th at state.
On the boys’ side, the Giants will be represented by senior Gavin Skelton who is set to compete in both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles.
Skelton captured the 110 section title by one hundredth of a second last week and is seeded 15th at state. In the 300, Skelton came out on top for another section title and enters state seeded seventh. Skelton finished fourth in the 300 meter event back in 2019.
Looking at their large contingent heading back to state, Mesabi East co-head coaches Steve Ekman and Kari Hunt said they weren’t sure what this season would look like after the loss of the 2020 season, but things quickly began to fall into place.
“It started off slow,” Ekman said. “We didn’t have track for a whole season so we didn’t know what kind of shape the kids would be in or what they remembered from over a year ago. As the season progressed more and more, we saw that everybody on the team had quite a bit of potential.”
“I think the sense of normal progression, especially in the field events, was lost,” Hunt said. “There’s some technique that was lost after not having that year. It’s a struggle to make up for that lost time. That natural progression you expect as an athlete gets older was interrupted. I think the kids came back ready to run but it took them a little while to figure things out. After a while, it started to feel more normal again back on the track and the excitement amongst the kids kept going up.”
Of Gavin Skelton and his final showing at state coming up, it’s clear to everyone that the UMD football recruit is ready to go out with a bang.
“It’s just the frosting on top of high school,” Skelton said of his last state meet. Us seniors, we’re done. We’ve graduated. Once you graduate, you finish out your spring sports and it’s a nice way to cap off high school. I’m really looking forward to it.”
“He’s ready,” Hunt said of Skelton. “We talked with him the other day and he knows this is it. It’s all or nothing for him and he’s been there before and knows what he has to do. He’s focused on his goals and that’s exactly where he needs to be.”
Looking at Skelton’s seeding in the 300, it’s clear his chances of medaling again at state or going even higher have only improved.
“He’s right there in the medal count right now,” Ekman said. “The times within the top eight are so close and he has the experience of being there already. He knows what to expect and he could make something happen.”
Skelton says it would be a major goal of his to win a state championship, something he believes is in reach.
“After taking fourth in 10th grade, I feel like I have a chance to win it this year. That’s my mindset going down there this time.”
o
For Theel, advancing to the state meet as part of the 4x100 relay team has become somewhat of an expectation. Making it as a seventh and eighth grader, Theel helped lead the team to state this year, anchoring the relay for the first time in her track career.
More unexpectedly for herself, however, was Theel advancing individually, taking second in the 100, moving up from her initial fourth seed in the event. Going into the event at sections, Theel said there was no pressure or expectations before the race started.
“It was a good feeling to cross the finish line and realize I had made it,” Theel said. “I had no expectations. I wasn’t ranked in the top two so it was great to just make it.”
Already experienced at state, Theel isn’t too worried about the competition around her, but says that advancing individually was her hitting a goal sooner than she thought she would.
“I’ve always had that goal of going individually. I just didn’t think it would be this soon after missing out on last year. It drives me more to do it again next year.”
Her coaches agreed that it was a bit of a surprise for the sophomore to make it in the 100, but it was a pleasant one nonetheless.
“We didn’t expect that,” Hunt said. “We knew the potential was there but if you had seen the 100 she was competing in, you knew there was really no room for mistakes. A bad start or a bad finish is the difference between first and fifth place.”
The 100 is a very technical race.” Ekman said. “It’s over and done so fast. If you don’t hit it just right, you lose one or two hundredths or a second and that’s three or four places. Elli really ran a great race that day and she beat out a lot of very fast girls to get where she is.”
Hunt went on to say that Theel is looking strong mentally as well in the leadup to state.
“Elli is very determined and focused. Last night she was asking me the difference between first place and herself. She wants to know. She asks questions. She wants to figure things out and what she has to run up against as a way to prepare herself. For being a sophomore, that feels like a more mature way of thinking for an athlete and she benefits from it.”
o
Advancing to state in three relays, the Giants know what it takes to put together a strong team. Good days in all three events could mean great things in terms of medals and scoring points.
In the faster 4x100 and 4x200 relays, the Mesabi East coaches emphasized the importance of team chemistry, from the start to the handoffs and to the finish.
“We’ve continued to play around with different people in these events as a way to find that right combination,” Hunt said. “Sometimes you have athletes that are really good relay runners and they know their position so well. Some are better starters, some are better on corners and some are better on straight stretches. So it’s important to learn what each athlete is good at and build your relay around that.”
Competing for the fourth time at state is senior Hannah Hannuksela. A regular on the Giants relays, Hannuksela says getting the relays to state was a goal from the beginning of the year. After missing out on the 2020 season and suffering an early-season quad, the goal has still been met and the teams are working well together according to the recent graduate.
“As a senior, you want to come into the season and just finish out strong. I pulled my quad early in the season and missed three or four meets but even when I came back, my goals for this season never changed. I wanted to finish this season strong and finishing it at the state meet has been the goal all along.”
One of the most experienced runners on the team, Hannuksela says she's taking it upon herself to make sure her more green teammates come in focused and without nerves or jitters.
“I’m not personally nervous but I know the younger girls could be. Going down there so many times, it helps them because I know what to expect and I can encourage them to not get so nervous.
“If you go to state and you feel nervous the whole time, you don’t really get to experience it. The whole thing goes so fast and I want to help those girls and make sure they just enjoy it and take it in. I’m a senior, it’s my last time so I want to make sure it’s a good experience for everyone.”
Hannuksela also agreed on the importance of the team’s chemistry and how it can improve over the season or even the course of a few years.
“Kiarra [Moehlenbrock] and I have been together running the same legs for so long that everything between us just works. When we do our handoff, my arm is back there before she tells me it needs to be because I just know. It’s almost robotic. That experience helps so much in a race like the 4x200. For the girls that are newer to this relay, having some experience built up between the experienced runners makes a huge difference. Overall, I think our relays are solid and I’m excited to see how we do down there.”
On the 4x800 team, Ekman said the season started with virtually the same team that made it to state two years ago. Over the course of the season, things changed and people were moved in and out of the lineup. Now that the lineup has been perfected for this season, the time has been dropping in large chunks.
“Running an 800 is a lot of technique,” Ekman said. “You can’t be too fast or too slow out of the gate because you’ll be too gassed by the end of it or you’ll fall out of it too quickly. By the end, your 800 ends up being a dead sprint as fast as you can.
“I think our girls are getting the hang of it now. We dropped 14 seconds between subsections and sections and we kind of want to do that again down at state. It would be nice to do that again and see where we end up when everything is said and down.
o
Another Giant-heavy contingent down at state, the coaches say it's a nice balancing act between personal goals and program expectations.
“I think everyone going down there has their own goals,” Hunt said. “Whether it be school records or a high placing or a medal. Everybody has something they want.
“As coaches we get selfish sometimes,” Ekman said. “We go down and get medals so often that now that’s our expectation.”
“But all the kids want the same thing,” Hunt added. “They’re not looking to go down there and celebrate that they made it there. They’re going to run their best races and do what they can to have success.”
