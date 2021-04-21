HIBBING — First and foremost, Hibbing High School boys track coach James Plese is happy to be back.
Last year, the Bluejackets got in one week of practice before things were shut down due to COVID-19.
It was a lost season for everyone, so when the 2021 season begins, Plese is making a concerted effort to make the comeback as fun as possible.
That will be Plese’s main area of concentration as Hibbing makes its return to the track.
“It’s been crazy 1 ½ years,” Plese said. “It was disappointing to get washed out completely, so we’re thankful for this. We’re trying to make it fun for the kids. That’s one component we’re trying to build on.
“Our high-school numbers cane back alright. They’ve come out to have fun, become better athletes and contribute. Our upperclassmen know what it takes.”
Those seniors are Conner Marschalk (sprints); William Stenson (distance); Eli Erickson (middle sprints, jumping); Micah Schmelzer (sprints); Mauricio Fridlund (sprints); Owen Hendrickson (distance); and Lucas Bender, who is Foreign Exchange student, and will contribute wherever Plese needs him during a meet.
“I’ve talked to some of these guys and the one thing they’re doing is replacing one group of seniors that lost a full season, but actually, they’re replacing two groups of seniors.
“They have to provide leadership, fill in some spots and be top finishers for us. When I look at the other groups, the last time they competed they were ninth-graders. They are raw and inexperienced, but everyone is in that same boat.”
The junior class consists of Zach Rusich (distance), Aiden Loisel (sprints); Ethan Roy (spinter, jumper); Jacob Jensrud (sprints, jumps); Amari Manning (sprints, jumps); and Vincent Carlson (sprints, jumps).
Plese will also be relying on Mitchell Anderson, Preston Sladek, Oliver Stevens, Christian Massich, Taite Murden, Logan Drews, Andrew Lees, Ben Riipinen and Cole Hughes.
“They will fill varsity spots,” Plese said. “Some of them have cross country experience, so that’s nice to have there, but our throwers are all new.”
Those throwers include Alexander Henderson, Aiden Shephard, Vilncent Marchetti and Chris Woods.
“Those guys are strong,” Plese said. “Tony Sikich and Daniel Schwartz will get their technique down. We’re excited about them.”
Plese said it will take some work to get his runners up to par, but that his jumpers should contribute a lot of points.
“In our last meet, Amari was all-conference as a freshman,” Plese said. “Both he and Eli have been around. They’re big, strong athletic kids, who will score points for us, which I hope translates into sprinting points as well.
“I’m hoping it helps our Micah and Conner. I’m hoping that fivesome will set the tone for us, and get the younger guys ready to contribute and sneak some points in here and there.”
This will be the Bluejackets last season in the Iron Range Conference, so Plese is hoping his team can take home that title. This will also be the last season of the two-class system.
“Before, my pitch to them was beating Grand Rapids,” Plese said. “They’re gone, so now, we want to go out on top. That will challenge our depth. Our top guys will have to step up and be willing to work to see both the boys and girls compete for the championship there.”
Also coaching with Plese are Al Gustafson, Greg Buus, Doug Moberg and Brittany Lindstrom.
