GRAND RAPIDS — With the situation with the pandemic wreaking havoc with high school sports in Minnesota, it was unknown if there was even going to be a high school hockey season in Minnesota this past winter.
Meanwhile, Grand Rapids High School senior Jack Peart was making a name for himself with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League, with many considering him one of the league’s top defenseman despite his young age.
But when it was learned that there would be a high school boys hockey season and a state tournament in Minnesota, Peart didn’t hesitate to return to his teammates and try to help the Thunderhawks to a state tournament.
“It definitely was a risk but I knew it was what I wanted to do,” Peart said about returning home to play. “I feel there is no point in really rushing anything. Everyone develops at different times and I was just trying to enjoy hockey and play hockey as long as I can.
“Taking a step forward and then taking a step back, I felt like that was fine to do. I knew I always wanted to come back and finish what I started here in Rapids and play with my high school buddies. That is probably the biggest reason why I came back; growing up with them and playing with them on outdoor rinks every day during the winter, they are definitely friends that I will have for my whole life. It was so special to share the moments that we had together this year.
“I am really happy with my decision and definitely don’t regret it. I can’t thank Fargo enough for being so generous and kind in the decision that I made.”
Peart – who has committed to play hockey at St. Cloud State University starting next season – returned to the Thunderhawks and led them to a great season, finishing as the runner-up team in Section 7AA. He led Grand Rapids in scoring with 11 goals and 24 assists from his blue line position.
Following the season, he was named First Team All State, was presented the Reed Larson Award as Minnesota’s top defenseman, and he capped off his season and his high school career by being named Mr. Hockey in the state of Minnesota.
Then, after returning to Fargo following the high school season, he showed enough skill to be named the USHL Rookie of the Year. His team made it to the finals and he finished with one goal and 14 assists for the season.
It is for those accomplishments that Peart has been named the All-Iron Range Boys Hockey Player of the Year for the second consecutive season by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi News.
“We fell short of what we wanted to do this season, but it was good to get Grand Rapids and the hockey community excited about the high school team again,” Peart said. “I know it helped so much in growing the youth program with how good our team was. If it wasn’t for COVID, I know our barn would have been packed pretty much every game.”
Grand Rapids head coach Wade Chiodo said Peart is a top-end character kid and that he understands the importance of taking things day-by-day.
“His loyalty – all the things you talk about in a person – he is top-notch,” Chiodo said of Peart. “He is all the things that a coach dreams of having on your team.”
Peart was a two-year captain for Grand Rapids and Chiodo said Peart was a great role model for younger players both on and off the ice.
“He does things the right way, he leads by example, it is more than just the on-ice stuff that everybody sees,” Chiodo explained. “It is all the off-ice stuff that he gives back to the program. He cares about the program, he takes pride in the program, and his footprint will be cemented in this program for a long time because of what he has done on the ice and off the ice.
“We obviously fell short of our goal this year of winning the state tournament but the things that he did were remarkable. He helped our team have a successful season.”
Peart said earning the Mr. Hockey Award was a big accomplishment for him especially since those who voted were hockey scouts and knowledgeable people involved in the sport.
“Just being a nominee, you hope you have a chance to actually win it and I guess that was what my mind set was going into it,” Peart explained. “Just being named was special to me and winning or not winning it really wouldn’t change my mind set. I was really happy with how my season went.
“I was very fortunate to have won it and I am very grateful for what hockey has given me so far in my life. One of the most special parts about it is that it is a very prestigious thing to get voted to. They don’t mess up too often in giving the award out.”
Chiodo said that the fact that Peart was named Mr. Hockey for the state of Minnesota shows that hockey scouts and those knowledgeable in hockey know how Peart plays the game.
“He plays it the right way. He keeps it simple and he takes what is given to him,” Chiodo explained. “He makes the high-percentage plays and he does what is important to the team and what is best for the team to win the game.
“I am super happy for him to win that (Mr. Hockey) award. He deserved to win that award but you never know how the voting goes. But he deserved to win it and I am super proud of him.”
Peart will play for St. Cloud State as a true freshman next year and he said he is excited to be playing for the national runner-up team.
“It is going to be really fun and I am looking forward to a new chapter in my life,” Peart said. “We are going to have a good team coming back and I hope I can crack the lineup. It will be good to work and earn that spot.”
Peart will be eligible for the National Hockey League draft this year and he said he has been talking to teams.
“Pretty much with any team in the NHL, it would be a childhood dream to get drafted and it would cap off a really special year already,” Peart explained. “I don’t know exactly where I am ranked, but I know on Central Scouting that I am rated to go somewhere between the second and fourth rounds.”
Following is the All-Iron Range Boys Hockey Teams:
First Team: Goaltender: Wyatt Pilkenton, Grand Rapids; Defense: Jack Peart, Grand Rapids, and Easton Young, Grand Rapids; Forwards: Conner Willard, Hibbing, Brandon Lind, Virginia; Hunter Bischoff, Grand Rapids.
Second Team: Goaltender: Brayden Boyer, Hibbing/Chisholm; Defense: Erick Sanborn, Hibbing, Nick Troutwine, E-G; Forwards: Braeden Holcomb, Grand Rapids, Joey DelGreco, Grand Rapids, Joe Allison, Hibbing.
Third team: Goaltender: Andrew Torrel, Eveleth-Gilbert; Defense: Braden Tiedeman, VMIB, Gavin Skelton, EG, Bodie Jorgenson, Greenway; Forwards: Ryan Scherf, Virginia, Blake Zadnikar, EG.
Honorable mention: Ethan Lund, Hibbing; Drew Kubena, Hibbing; Ian Kangas, Virginia; Ty Donahue, Greenway; Aiden Rajala, Greenway; Brennan Peterson, Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.