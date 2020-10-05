HIBBING — Next year, the Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams will be moving to the Lake Superior Conference, along with the other teams at the school.
That’s why the Bluejackets have some extra incentive to win the Iron Range Conference meet, which gets under way today, beginning at 2:15 p.m. at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.
This will be Hibbing’s last chance to make a statement as it says farewell to the conference.
The Bluejackets lost by a point last year to an Ava-Hill led Mesabi East team, so there’s a little revenge factor heading into this race.
Hibbing will run with International Falls and Mesabi East in one pod. Chisholm, Eveleth-Gilbert and Deer River will run together, and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Virginia and Ely will be in the third pod.
“Mesabi East is still a tough squad, and we haven’t seen them at full strength yet due to an overlap with swim meets,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “We should be with them at full-strength day, along with the Falls’ girls.
“We’re hoping our girls show up and make a statement, gaining back the IRC crown. For me, being a historian, this is their last IRC Meet, so we’d like to go out with a statement. I hope our girls are motivated by that.”
Plese’s goal for the girls team is winning that title, and four or five his athletes should be top 15 to make the all-conference team.
“That would be a nice way to go out,” Plese said. “We’ve done that feat before, so we’re hoping that continues this year.”
The Bluejackets will have to deal with the Giants’ Lydia Skelton, who has been one of the top runners in the area. Plese is hoping that Aune Boben or Jorie Anderson will take that next step of running with the Mesabi East runner.
“I hope they can push for the No. 1 overall champ,” Plese said. “Lydia is the girl to beat. She will set the pace, and we’ll send our two with her. Maybe the next two or three will stay in a striking distance back.
“It’s only three teams at a time. They put the top three girls’ squads together, so it should be an interesting race for us. I hope our top five set the pace, then we’ll go from there.”
On the boys side, it’ll be hard for Hibbing to beat Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin heads up, but Plese wants to keep it respectable.
“If that’s a second-place finish, so be it,” Plese said. “That’s what I’d like to shoot for. I’m not sure how we stack up against the Virginia and Ely boys. They beat us in our one match up, which was our second race of the year.
“We raced heads-up with Mesabi East, and we narrowly beat them. It’s going to be tight in the middle there. We want to place as many as we can in the top 15.”
The top two runners should be Geno Uhrbom of the Titans and Cameron Stocke of the Blue Devils. They will race together in one pod of the meet.
“That should be decided in the third set of races,” Plese said. “David (Platt), there’s no reason why he can’t be, in our little triangular, the No. 1 finisher. That would put him in line for a possible top-five finish.
“That’s the way he has to attack it, and he will. He’s a strong competitor, and this is his last conference meet. We need to get him to be all-conference.”
From there, Plese has any number of runners who could vie for an all-conference spot.
“It would be great to have someone with him,” Plese said. “Whether that’s Owen (Hendrickson), who is a senior, or our group of juniors, led by Zach (Rusich) or one of those young guys.
“Bryason (Larrabee) will run in the conference meet, then we’ll see how the football schedule pans out with sharing him. We get young fast, with a bunch of ninth- and eighth-graders racing. They only get one more chance at the IRC Meet.”
The one thing Plese knows is that his team will give it their best effort.
“It would great to be No. 2, but I don’t want to go past three or four with our guys because we’ll be looking at some much-tougher competition when we go down to our section meet.”
