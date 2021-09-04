9 seniors to lead Bluejackets

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team won’t have to worry about leadership this season.
The Bluejackets have nine seniors on this year’s squad, so a veteran team will be taking the court during the 2021 season.
For Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson, there’s only one thing these seniors, which include, Bella Scaia, Bailey Broker, Kylee Huusko, Julia Flaten, Lucy Gabrielson, Zoe Kriske, Arianna Jaynes, Mellanie Heikkila and Emma LaVigne, have to do.
The lone junior is Jerzie Gustafson.
“It’s staying positive and trying their best to stay on their mental game more than their physical game,” Peterson said. “Their physical game, I’m not concerned about. It’s more mental right now.”
That physical part of the game was improved during the offseason.
“They put in quite a lot of work,” Peterson said. “I was impressed. They did that all on their own. They want to have a winning season. They have a goal they want to accomplish, and I hope I can help them get there.”
Broker and Heikkila will hit from the middle. Huusko, Gustafson and Jaynes on the outside, and Gabielson from the right side. Kriske and Flaten are the setters.
Where all of that offense comes from will depend upon a couple of factors.
“I think the outside is going to get a lot, but honestly, the right side will have some, too,” Peterson said. “We’ll be mixing that up, but some days, I’ll have people on fire. We’ll hit them often, but we’ll still mix it up.”
To run that offense, the Bluejackets will need to be able to pass the ball.
“We work on that every day,” Peterson said. “If you don’t have a pass, we can’t do anything with it. We practice that a lot. Hopefully, it will be good.”
Leading the defense will be Scaia, who is the libero.
“She calls out a lot of the holes,” Peterson said. “She’s always talking, which is great. She tries to pump the team up. That’s awesome. The defense will look good this year. We have some strong passers, so if we can strengthen our block a little more, we’ll be alright.”
If things fall into place, Hibbing could be right in the mix of contending for the 7AAA title.
“I have nothing but positive vibes, positive energy from them,” Peterson said. “We’ll do well.”
