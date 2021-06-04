7AAA Softball: Jackets hope to make a run

HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School softball team wants to win the Section 7AAA Tournament, the Bluejackets have a long road to climb.
That’s because Hibbing fell to Hermantown 5-4 in eight innings Wednesday, so the No. 5 seeded Bluejackets dropped to the loser’s bracket and will take on No. 8 seeded Princeton today, beginning at 11 a.m. at Braun Park in Cloquet.
According to Hibbing coach Bryan Terzich, it was a tough loss, but his team played well against the Hawks.
“In any game there’s things you can do to win, and obviously, we didn’t do enough,” Terzich said. “We didn’t come up with a timely hit. We had bases loaded a couple of times, That hurts you in the end.
“That pushes you into extra innings, and takes the pressure off of the other team. It was a heartbreaking loss for the girls.”
The Bluejackets had a 4-3 lead after the top of the eighth inning, but they couldn’t close out the game.
“It was a good game,” Terzich said. Hermantown is a well-coached team. They do a good job.”
If anything, it was a good learning experience for future games and years.
“You deal with it and move on,” Terzich said. “It’s getting that first out. That’s the thing I learned. When you’re ahead, get that first out. The second one will follow. If you don’t get that first out, you give hope.
“They did a good job at the plate and got bats on balls. They didn’t hit Aune (Boben) hard, but when they did, they found the right spots, and they were able to do something with it. You have to take something from everything. Hopefully, the girls understand that and learn from it.”
With the loss, Hibbing has to win four games to get into the finals, and it begins with the Tigers.
“It’s one-game-at-a-time,” Terzich said. “Let’s play for 1 p.m. We have to go with that mentality. We can play two games in one day. We have to take care of the first one first. We can’t overthink Princeton.
“We have to put some runs on the board. That’s the mentality. We’ll get back to basics.”
The biggest key for Hibbing is hitting. The defense and pitching should be shored up. It’s time for the Bluejacket bats to come alive.
“Defensively, they were fine,” Terzich said. “They made a couple of nice plays in the outfield. We picked up everything they hit. We did our job that way. Aune did her job on the mound.
“In that sense, it comes down to hitting, putting the bat on the ball, putting it in play. When we did, Hermantown had some problems when we bunted, had some problems in the field throwing it to first. Good things happen when you put the bat on the ball.”
