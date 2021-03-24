HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team will be playing for all of Section 7AAA marbles.
The No. 2 seeded Bluejackets, who will be in their fourth final in 22 seasons under Coach Joel McDonald, will try to win their first section title since 1989 when they take on No. 1 seeded Princeton, beginning at 6 p.m. today on the Tigers’ home floor.
Hibbing has been to the finals in 2008, 2011 and 2019.
For the past three seasons, this is what the Bluejackets have been playing for, the opportunity to advance to state.
For the Tigers, they’re back-to-back section champions, but their run to state came to an abrupt halt last year due to COVID-19.
“It’s the top two teams squaring off in the last game,” McDonald said. “It will come down to focus, probably more focus than anything else. It’s 36 minutes of basketball, and we’ll try to make one more play than our opponent, then move on.
“There’s no sense complicating things. When it comes down to it, it’s a simple game. It’s about defending, taking care of the ball and finishing. The list isn’t long. We’re happy to have the chance to head down to Princeton and play to have a chance at moving on to the next round.”
To advance to that next round, Hibbing will have to settle in a lot faster than it did against Cloquet in the semifinals. The Bluejackets missed a number of shots at the rim in that game.
“We played a little tight, and our finishing in the first half was a symbol of that,” McDonald said. “That’s where focus comes into play, but you can’t be over focused to the point where you’re so tight.
“You have to go out and play, and depend on your teammates to do the same thing. If there’s one thing on the offensive side of the ball, that would be it. We found our rhythm in the second half (against the Lumberjacks), which was indicative of how we finished that game.”
The Bluejackets will also have to shore up their defense in the paint.
Early in the Cloquet game, the Lumberjacks got the ball inside far too easy, which gave them some golden-scoring opportunities.
“We have to defend the paint better,” McDonald said. “(Princeton) is athletic, and they have size and strength to be a threat in the lane. We can’t be willing to give up that part of the floor because it causes some trouble for us.”
As far as Princeton goes, McDonald knows the key will be containing Hayden Stay.
“He’s their glue guy,” McDonald said. “He’s a force inside, with some perimeter skills as well. They have a number of kids who have been successful recently with those back-to-back titles.
“They’re living off of that experience, which is what we want to get, but they have a number of guys that can get into the paint, with perimeter skills. They have a number of shooters.”
According to McDonald, the one way to be successful will be to generate the tempo of the game.
“We can do that by the way we play defense,” McDonald said. “We have to play composed, and make it through that without losing focus.”
