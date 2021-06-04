7AA Softball: Rush City ousts Blue Devils, 13-2

MORA — The No. 5 seed Blue Devils scored two runs on two hits Friday, but No. 3 Rush City was just too tough in a 13-2 Section 7AA elimination game win over Virginia in five innings.
The loss eliminated the Devils from the tournament and ended their season with a record of 7-16.
Kylie Barenzelli led Virginia with a pair of hits, while Mary Skorich and Barenzelli each scored.
Elsie Hyppa, Allison Fink, Ayla Lokken and Grace Phenning shared the pitching duties.
Hyppa took the loss for the Blue Devils in one inning of work. She allowed six runs on six hits, striking out one and walking one. Fink went 1.2 innings, surrendering three earned runs on seven hits and fanning one Tiger. Lokken pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing three runs on one hit and walking one. Phenning also pitched 2/3 of an inning, striking out one and allowing two hits.
Rush City put together 16 hits in the victory. Mackenzie Ribich and Bella Folkema each had three hits.
Grace Folkema got the win in the circle in three innings of work. She fanned five Blue Devils, walked one and allowed two runs on one hit.
